Tindle Newspapers closes Essex-based Yellow Advertiser series

Tindle Newspapers has closed its Essex-based Yellow Advertiser series with up to 20 jobs reported to be at risk.

The four weekly editions of the paper, covering Basildon, Castle Point and Rochford, Southend, and Havering, were published for the final time last week.

Tindle has not confirmed how many jobs were set to be cut as a result of the closures, but Hold the Front Page reported that between 15 and 20 positions could be axed.

A message to readers in last week’s Basildon edition told readers: “We sadly have to report that as we go to press we are currently in consultation with staff at the Yellow Advertiser, which could result in the closure of the titles published, so this could be the last edition of the Yellow Advertiser series.

“If this is our last edition we would like to take this opportunity to thank our customers and readers for your loyalty over many years.”

Tindle Newspapers South East managing director Scott Wood said in a statement: “I can confirm that after a period of consultation with staff based at our Basildon offices regarding the proposed closure of the Yellow Advertiser series, this business has unfortunately now ceased publication, its final issue being week commencing 17 June 2019.”

The paper was shortlisted for the Local Heroes prize at last year’s British Journalism Awards for chief reporter Charles Thomson’s work reporting on a “child sex ring”.

Just last month Thomson won the weekly reporter of the year and the paper took home the “making a difference” award at the Regional Press Awards for the same investigation.

Tindle previously closed four other editions of the paper covering Barking and Dagenham, Chelmsford, Waltham Forest and Redbridge in March.

Picture: Yellow Advertiser