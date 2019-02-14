Times website and app break on day it secures 'major scoop' on London schoolgirl who joined ISIS

The Times website and mobile app were broken for some subscribers this morning, on the day the newspaper published the “scoop of the decade”, as one journalist has described its front page exclusive.

The Times website and app was only offering the Times 2, law, student law and Scotland sections for some subscribers this morning, denying them the ability to read Anthony Loyd’s interview with one of the three Bethnal Green schoolgirls who went to join ISIS in Syria.

The Times tweeted earlier today: “We are experiencing problems with our smartphone app and website. We are investigating and hope to resume normal service as soon as possible.”

An apology letter to readers following the fix read: “This morning you may have experienced an issue when trying to access The Times and The Sunday Times.

“We would like to apologise. This was due to technical difficulties which have now been fixed.”

Press Gazette has pushed for further details on the technical issue. At the time of writing, the website appears to be fully functioning again.

Journalists on Twitter were quick to point out the bad timing given the paper’s exclusive interview with heavily pregnant terror bride Shamima Begum, who wishes to return to now return to the UK.

Huffpost UK head of news Jess Brammar said: “Today of all days, when they basically have the scoop of the decade after finding the Bethnal Green schoolgirl Isis bride, it is somewhat ironic that the Times app for some reason will only show me this. Technology, eh.”

BBC Newshour presenter James Menendez said: “Good day for The Times app and website to crash… We’ve got a major scoop but you can’t read it.”

Huffpost reporter George Bowden tweeted: “The Times website is now completely down. A sickener for them given the likely subscriptions they would have, rightly, hoovered up this morning.”

Begum, who was 15 when she left to join the terrorist group, was found by The Times in a refugee camp in Syria.

Several other outlets have already followed up The Times’ exclusive on their own websites.

Picture: The Times