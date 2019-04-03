Times titles win big at Society of Editors' Press Awards

The Times titles won big at the Society of Editors’ Press Awards last night, taking the prizes for best daily and Sunday newspaper.

Judges praised the Times and Sunday Times for the success of their digital subscription models and “consistent high-quality news investigations”.

They said The Times had been “snatching headline stories of around-the-world news”. The awards was collected by editor John Witherow (pictured, far right).

Times chief reporter, Sean O’Neill, won News Reporter of the Year and Scoop of the Year for his investigation into Oxfam staff paying Haiti earthquake survivors for sex.

The Sunday Times’ Tim Shipman took home both the Political Reporter and Political Commentator awards, with judges declaring him “a peerless interpreter of Brexit”.

News UK stablemate The Sun won for best news website, with judges commending its investment in original journalism, and also picked up the new Popular Scoop of the Year award for Jane Moore’s exclusive interview with Barbara Windsor’s husband on her Alzheimer’s battle.

The Mail on Sunday won a clutch of awards at the event, which was held at the Royal Lancaster Hotel in London, taking home the Health Journalist, Specialist Journalists, Critic, Popular, Feature Writer.

The paper also took the Popular Interviewer of the Year prize for Caroline Graham’s exclusive write-up on Meghan Markle’s father’s staged photos ahead of the Royal Wedding last year.

The Telegraph picked up Front Page of the Year for “The British #MeToo scandal which cannot be revealed”, which it published while under an injunction.

The Daily Mirror took home a special Chairman’s Award for its successful “Change the Law for Life” campaign, which helped push for organ donation rules to change from opt-in to opt-out, due to come into effect next year.

Chairman of the judges, and Society of Editors executive director, Ian Murray, said: “Over the space of three years, the paper brought the subject of organ donation to the forefront of the national agenda, winning over not just readers and the public to their cause but the politicians and experts they needed to ensure Max’s Law became a reality.

“This achievement shines out as a fantastic example of what outstanding journalism can achieve.”

The Cudlipp Award for Campaign of the Year went to The Guardian for its Windrush investigation, led by Amelia Gentleman.

Carole Cadwalladr picked up Technology Journalist of the Year and the Observer won Investigation of the Year for the Cambridge Analytica scandal, described by judges as a “brilliant exposure of the abuse of digital information, which had far-reaching effects in the public sphere”.

The Journalists’ Charity Award was won by war photographer Paul Conroy “for his dedication to securing justice for his colleague Marie Colvin and ensuring the story of the Syrian conflict continues to be told”.

A Society of Editors Fellowship was also presented to Stanley ‘MAC’ McMurtry, former Daily Mail cartoonist, for his 50 years of service to the industry.

Radio 5 Live and Newsnight presenter Emma Barnett was the awards’ host (pictured top, left).

Press Awards 2019 winners:

Chairman’s Award

Winner: Daily Mirror, Change the Law for Life

The Journalists’ Charity Award

Winner: Paul Conroy

The Women in Journalism Georgina Henry Award for Digital Innovation

Highly Commended: Hazel Sheffield, Far Nearer

Winner: Olivia Crellin (founder) and Laura Garcia (co-founder), Press Pad

Young Journalist of the Year

Highly Commended: Tom Payne, Daily Mail

Winner: Laura Hughes, Financial Times

Business and Finance Journalist of the Year

Highly Commended: Rob Davies, The Guardian

Winner: Madison Marriage and Matthew Garrahan, Financial Times

Political Reporter of the Year

Highly Commended: Laura Hughes, Financial Times

Highly Commended: Tom Newton Dunn, The Sun

Winner: Tim Shipman, The Sunday Times

Political Commentator of the Year

Highly Commended: Matthew Parris, The Times

Winner: Tim Shipman, The Sunday Times

Foreign Reporter of the Year

Highly Commended: Christina Lamb, The Sunday Times

Highly Commended: Martin Chulov, The Guardian and The Observer

Winner: Anthony Loyd, The Times

Science Journalist of the Year

Highly Commended: Pilita Clark, Financial Times

Winner: Sarah Knapton, The Telegraph

Health Journalist of the Year

Highly Commended: Chris Smyth, The Times

Winner: Ian Birrell, The Mail on Sunday

Fashion Journalist of the Year

Highly Commended: Jess Cartner-Morley, The Guardian

Winner: Lisa Armstrong, The Daily Telegraph

Technology Journalist of the Year

Highly Commended: Danny Fortson, The Sunday Times Magazine

Winner: Carole Cadwalladr, The Observer

Environment Journalist of the Year

Highly Commended: Leslie Hook, Financial Times

Winner: Pilita Clark, Financial Times

Travel Journalist of the Year

Highly Commended: Ben Clatworthy, The Times

Winner: Tom Robbins, Financial Times

Specialist Journalist of the Year

Highly Commended: Frances Ryan, The Guardian

Highly Commended: Robert Booth, The Guardian

Winner: Sanchez Manning, The Mail on Sunday

Showbiz Reporter of the Year

Highly Commended: Grant Tucker, The Sunday Times

Winner: Clemmie Moodie, The Sun on Sunday

Reporting Diversity Award

Highly Commended: Women in Sport, The Telegraph

Winner: Patrick Strudwick, BuzzFeed UK

The Hugh McIlvanney Award for Sports Journalist of the Year

Highly Commended: Jonathan Liew, The Independent

Winner: Daniel Taylor, The Guardian

Interviewer of the Year – Popular

Highly Commended: Tom Newton Dunn, The Sun

Winners: Jan Moir, Daily Mail and Caroline Graham, The Mail on Sunday

Interviewer of the Year – Broadsheet

Highly Commended: Polly Vernon, The Times

Winner: Decca Aitkenhead, The Sunday Times Magazine

Columnist of the Year – Popular

Highly Commended: Deborah James, The Sun

Winner: Sarah Vine, Daily Mail

Columnist of the Year – Broadsheet

Highly Commended: Bryony Gordon, The Daily Telegraph

Winner: Deborah Ross, The Times

Feature Writer of the Year – Popular

Highly Commended: Ian Birrell, The Mail on Sunday

Winners: David Rose, The Mail on Sunday and Ros Wynne-Jones, Daily Mirror

Feature Writer of the Year – Broadsheet

Highly Commended: Holly Baxter, The Independent

Winner: Mick Brown, The Telegraph

Critic of the Year

Highly Commended: Miranda Sawyer, The Observer

Winner: Craig Brown, The Mail on Sunday

Photographer of the Year

Highly Commended: Peter Macdiarmid, London News Pictures

Winner: Danny Lawson, Press Association

Sports Photographer of the Year

Highly Commended: Andy Hooper, Daily Mail

Winner: Richard Pelham, The Sun

Cartoonist of the Year

Highly Commended: Nick Newman, The Sunday Times

Winner: Matt Pritchett, The Telegraph

Scoop of the Year

Highly Commended: The Observer, Cambridge Analytica Files

Winner: The Times, Oxfam staff paid Haiti survivors for sex

Scoop: Popular Life

Highly Commended: The Mail on Sunday, Meghan’s Dad Staged Photos

Winner: The Sun, My Babs has Alzheimer’s

Investigation of the Year

Highly Commended: The Times, Oxfam staff paid Haiti survivors for sex

Winner: The Observer, Cambridge Analytica Files

Sports News Story of the Year

Highly Commended: Daily Mail, £250k-a-club whip-round for Scudamore!

Winner: Evening Standard, Wembley for Sale

News Reporter of the Year

Highly Commended: Amelia Gentleman, The Guardian

Winner: Sean O’Neill, The Times

Supplement of the Year

Highly Commended: The New Review, The Observer

Winner: T2, The Times

Magazine of the Year

Highly Commended: The Telegraph Magazine

Winner: The Times Magazine

Front Page of the Year

Highly Commended: The Guardian, The Lives of Grenfell

Winner: The Telegraph, The British #MeToo Scandal

The Cudlipp Award for Campaign of the Year

Highly Commended: Daily Mirror, Change the Law for Life

Winner: The Guardian, Windrush

News Website of the Year

Highly Commended: Telegraph.co.uk

Winner: The Sun Online

Sunday Newspaper of the Year

Highly Commended: The Mail on Sunday

Winner: The Sunday Times

Daily Newspaper of the Year

Highly Commended: Daily Mail

Winner: The Times