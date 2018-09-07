All Sections

September 7, 2018

Times luxury magazine Luxx takes 'new thoughtful and sophisticated approach' under new editor-in-chief

By Dorothy Musariri Twitter

Times luxury magazine Luxx has taken a “new thoughtful and sophisticated” approach for the first edition under its new editor-in-chief.

Kate Reardon, whose first issue in charge at the quarterly magazine will be published tomorrow, said the “one-dimensional approach” of reporting on only the most expensive goods and services “doesn’t work”.

She was named editor-in-chief in March, taking over from Jeremy Langmead who continues as editor-at-large alongside his role as brand and content director at online fashion retailer Mr Porter.

Reardon has added a roster of new columnists and features “designed to appeal to Luxx’s well-informed, influential and discerning audience”, publisher News UK said in statement.

The upcoming edition’s new contributors include Times columnists Hugo Rifkind, Giles Coren and Sathnam Sanghera, and producer and cultural commentator Emma Freud and journalist and BBC broadcaster Matthew Sweet.

Times science editor Tom Whipple has written the lead story, which looks into the psychological impact of privilege, wealth and success.

Reardon, who was editor of Tatler for six years, said: “In the luxury landscape there’s an unfortunate trend for reporting on only the most expensive goods and services.

“This one-dimensional approach doesn’t work, as Tom Whipple says in his brilliant piece: ‘Money is too powerful a psychological driver and psychology is too powerful a monetary one for the two to be kept separate.’”

Other new additions to the magazine include regular column the Humanity Test, and a revamped shopping page curated by American Vogue writer Hayley Bloomingdale.

Reardon said the team at Luxx treat their readers like they’re the most “sophisticated people on the planet”.

She added: “Luxx’s content is nuanced, articulate and credible. We have a respect and understanding of the world of super luxury that is unrivalled.”

After tomorrow, the next editions of Luxx will be published on 3 November, which is an additional issue, and 1 December.

