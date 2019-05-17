All Sections

View and post jobs in journalism

In the news

Close
[mashshare]
All sections

Search

Dismiss

Menu

In the news

Close
May 17, 2019

Times editor tells tribunal there is no anti-trans bias in newspaper

By PA Mediapoint Twitter

The editor of The Times has defended the accuracy of his newspaper’s reporting of transgender issues in a tribunal.

John Witherow was giving evidence to an employment tribunal in which transgender woman Katherine O’Donnell is suing The Times for alleged unfair dismissal and discrimination.

The former night editor of the Scottish edition of The Times was made redundant in January 2018, after 14 years at the newspaper group.

During lengthy cross-examination at the hearing in Edinburgh on Friday, Witherow was shown dozens of examples of stories and columns published in The Times on which he was questioned by O’Donnell’s lawyer Robin Moira Wright.

Witherow admitted that, in a Christmas-themed satirical column by Giles Coren, a gag about people who were “something in between” men and women should have been cut.

“It’s not a very good joke and it probably shouldn’t have stayed in, but some things slip through,” he said.

The Times editor was also asked whether the headlines of several articles accurately reflected the content of the story, as required by the IPSO Editor’s Code of Practice.

Asked whether a piece by columnist Janice Turner titled “Children sacrificed to appease trans lobby” was appropriate, Witherow replied: “Yes, I think it backs up what she is saying.”

The Times editor strongly defended the title’s reputation as “the paper of record” and said: “There is not any trans bias in The Times.

“There is quite a lot of stories picked out, over a couple of years, but we publish about 60,000 stories a year.

“Not all are outstanding pieces of journalism but most are. We take great care in getting things right, in being good reporters.”

However, shown a story centred on perceived fears about trans people sharing rooms on the Caledonian Sleeper train, Witherow told employment judge Jane Porter “If I had seen it, I would have spiked it. It doesn’t seem like much of a story.”

The hearing continues.

Related Stories

Explore these topics

Browse, search and add journalism jobs
Comments

1 thought on “Times editor tells tribunal there is no anti-trans bias in newspaper”

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More content

Post a job on Press Gazette

Most Popular

  1. John Bercow invokes parliamentary privilege to block BBC Newsnight's freedom of information query over Keith Vaz bullying claims John Bercow invokes parliamentary privilege to block BBC Newsnight's freedom of information query over Keith Vaz bullying claims
  2. IPSO rejects complaint from Sir Philip Green's retail group over Telegraph 'harassment' IPSO rejects complaint from Sir Philip Green's retail group over Telegraph 'harassment'
  3. Senior Times staff including editor Witherow line up to fight tribunal claims of sexism and trans discrimination Senior Times staff including editor Witherow line up to fight tribunal claims of sexism and trans discrimination
  4. Times editor tells tribunal there is no anti-trans bias in newspaper Times editor tells tribunal there is no anti-trans bias in newspaper
  5. Guardian style guide update tells reporters to drop 'climate change' for 'climate crisis' in push for stronger language on environment Guardian style guide update tells reporters to drop 'climate change' for 'climate crisis' in push for stronger language on environment

Latest Jobs

News diary 20-26 May: Voters go to polls in European Parliament elections and Worboys case heard at court