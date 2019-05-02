Times editor John Witherow to deliver free Satchwell Lecture in summer

Times editor John Witherow will deliver this year’s Satchwell Lecture, hosted by the Society of Editors.

The lecture is only in its second year and is named after Bob Satchwell, who was forced to retire from his duties in March 2017 following a stroke.

It will take place from 7pm on Monday, 10 June, at Stationer’s Hall, London.

BBC director-general Tony Hall made an impassioned speech in defence of press freedom at last year’s inaugural event.

Witherow (pictured) has edited The Times since 2013. The title was named Daily Newspaper of the Year at last month’s National Press Awards.

He first joined the Times in 1980, after a spell with Reuters, covering the Iranian embassy siege, the Iran-Iraq war and the Falklands war, where he was on the ground. He was close by when RFA Sir Galahad was hit in an Argentinian air strike, killing 48 people.

In 1983 Witherow was made editor at the Sunday Times. Under his editorship the paper ran with allegations that US cyclist Lance Armstrong was a drugs cheat, later confirmed by the sport’s authorities.

The Satchwell Lecture is free to attend, with donations towards the Journalists’ Charity encouraged. Spaces are limited. Book tickets here.