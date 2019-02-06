All Sections

View and post jobs in journalism

In the news

Close
[mashshare]
All sections

Search

Dismiss

Menu

In the news

Close
February 6, 2019

Times deputy political editor Sam Coates moves to Sky News

By Charlotte Tobitt Twitter

Times deputy political editor Sam Coates is leaving to join Sky News later this year.

Coates’ appointment as deputy political editor follows the promotion of his former Times colleague Beth Rigby to the role of Sky News political editor, announced earlier this week.

Coates will join Sky News’ Westminster line-up in the summer.

Sky News head of politics Dan Williams said: “Beth’s promotion to political editor in May gives us a great opportunity to add to our team and we’re delighted Sam will be joining us as deputy political editor later in the year.

“It’s a tremendous moment in our history and there is a huge responsibility in these positions.

“Sam has a fantastic track record in breaking stories and getting to the heart of the political world. We look forward to him joining the team.”

Rigby was among those congratulating Coates on Twitter this morning.

Picture: BBC/Screenshot

Related Stories

Explore these topics

Browse, search and add journalism jobs
Comments
No comments to display

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More content

Labour MP wins libel battle with Sun over claim he joined band that used 'Nazi symbols'