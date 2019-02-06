Times deputy political editor Sam Coates moves to Sky News

Times deputy political editor Sam Coates is leaving to join Sky News later this year.

Coates’ appointment as deputy political editor follows the promotion of his former Times colleague Beth Rigby to the role of Sky News political editor, announced earlier this week.

Coates will join Sky News’ Westminster line-up in the summer.

Sky News head of politics Dan Williams said: “Beth’s promotion to political editor in May gives us a great opportunity to add to our team and we’re delighted Sam will be joining us as deputy political editor later in the year.

“It’s a tremendous moment in our history and there is a huge responsibility in these positions.

“Sam has a fantastic track record in breaking stories and getting to the heart of the political world. We look forward to him joining the team.”

Rigby was among those congratulating Coates on Twitter this morning.

The excellent @SamCoatesTimes is joining us as Deputy Political Editor. Many congratulations Sam, am looking forward to being reunited! https://t.co/G0G0PBOM4v — Beth Rigby (@BethRigby) February 6, 2019

Good scoop @skynews getting the excellent @SamCoatesTimes on board! Big congrats all round — Laura Kuenssberg (@bbclaurak) February 6, 2019

Congratulations to @SamCoatesTimes – soon to become our deputy political editor! I look forward to these facial expressions appearing on telly in the near future pic.twitter.com/8P2brhpP4A — Niall Paterson (@skynewsniall) February 6, 2019

Massive massive massive congratulations to @SamCoatesTimes for becoming deputy pol ed at Sky News. The bests mischief-maker in the business. The biggest mess maker in our office. — Matt Chorley (@MattChorley) February 6, 2019

Congratulations to @SamCoatesTimes who is coming to join the inestimable @SkyNewsPolitics team in the summer. — Cristina Nicolotti S (@skynewsgirl) February 6, 2019

The greatest Sunday newspaper political editor who never was @SamCoatesTimes is going to telly. I’m glad for him, sad for newspapers and hoping he doesn’t work Saturdays… https://t.co/s517go2cP7 — Tim Shipman (@ShippersUnbound) February 6, 2019

Picture: BBC/Screenshot