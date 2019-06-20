All Sections

June 20, 2019

Times appoints new head of sport as Tim Hallissey steps down after 24 years

By James Walker Twitter
Times Head of Sport

The Times has appointed Les Snowdon as its new head of sport following the departure of Tim Hallissey after 24 years at the paper.

Snowdon (pictured, left) is assistant editor at Times stablemate The Sun – both are owned by News UK – and has previously worked as deputy sports editor at the Sunday Times, sports editor at the Mail, and Scotland editor at the Times.

He said it is a “privilege” to be following in Hallissey’s footsteps.

Hallissey joined the Times in 1995 as a sports sub-editor before becoming sports editor in 2004. He was named head of sport in 2015.

He said it had been a “privilege to work with so many brilliant journalists”, adding: “I am particularly grateful to the three editors – Robert Thomson, James Harding, and John Witherow – who gave me the opportunity to live out the dream of any sports nut who just enjoys telling stories.”

Times editor Witherow thanked Hallissey (pictured, right) for his “super stewardship” of The Times sports pages.

He added: “We will miss his warmth and good humour in the newsroom and wish him the very best for new adventures.”

The Times has picked up the Sports Newspaper of the Year prize at the Sports Journalism Awards three times in the last nine years under Hallissey.

Picture: The Times

