Time Out magazine to celebrate 50 years in print with exhibition and book showcasing 'striking' covers through the decades

Time Out magazine will celebrate its 50th anniversary with a six-month exhibition showcasing 50 of its most iconic covers.

Since its launch in London in 1968, Time Out has kept readers up-to-date on the latest food, drink, arts and culture on offer in the capital while also expanding overseas. It is now present in 108 cities worldwide.

To celebrate its half-century in print, the entertainment magazine will host an exhibition at London’s Museum of Brands, running from 12 September until 3 March next year, showing how Time Out has evolved over time.

It will feature the best covers of the past five decades in Time Out London, as well as covers from its titles around the world.

The magazine, owned by Time Out Group, will also publish a 128-page paperback taking material from the exhibition, which will be available to buy from bookstores and online retailers from 21 September.

The book will be put together by Unicorn Publishing Group and Time Out editors, will comprise of 50 magazine covers from the archive.

Both the book and exhibition will include the first ever Time Out issue, featuring a version of Andy Warhol’s Campbell’s Soup Cans image and an interview with the artist.

Alongside its editors, writer and designers, Mayor of London Sadiq Khan, actress Dame Helen Mirren and designer Sir Terence Conran will also be featured in the one-off paperback.

Global editor-in-chief at Time Out, Caroline McGinn, said the magazine has “influenced generations all over the world” to go out and “make the most of the city”.

She added: “It’s out curation of the best things by expert journalists that has inspired millions of people. Our imaginative, powerful and witty design is essential to that.

“Looking back at the last 50 years through the lens of Time Out covers shows how this iconic brand has developed a unique, striking visual style, which made it an inseparable part of life in London and many of the world’s other great cities.”

Museum of Brands’ executive director Karin Kihlberg said the exhibition “will give inspirational insight into how brands can become a part of everyday life”.

Time Out Group founder Tony Elliott launched the magazine as Time Out London using a £70 gift card from his aunt – he was 21. It is now published across 39 countries, including America, Israel and Australia.

The London edition is a free weekly publication and is distributed around London’s central stations, providing event listings and reviews on films, theatre shows and exhibitions.

Time Out also has mobile apps, social media channels, Time Out Market and holds live events.

Picture: Time Out