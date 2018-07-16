All Sections

July 16, 2018

TI Media (formerly Time Inc UK) reveals new structure for homes magazine portfolio with net loss of 11 editorial roles

By Charlotte Tobitt Twitter

A group of homes magazines owned by TI Media have appointed a new senior editorial team after the newsroom moved to a centralised hubbing system with a net loss of 11 jobs.

TI Media, formerly Time Inc UK, announced in April that seven of its magazine brands would be moving to a “shared content creation and production structure”.

The move has resulted in 18 job losses and seven new jobs being created.

Angie O’Farrell, TI Media group managing director of lifestyle and weeklies, said the centralised system will “encourage collaboration across titles like never before”.

The homes portfolio, containing six of the magazines, is now led by Rhoda Parry (pictured) as editorial director of content.

The portfolio is divided into two brand groups, with Vanessa Richmond appointed editorial director of Ideal Home, Style at Home, and Country Homes and Interiors, and Sarah Spiteri in the same role for Homes and Gardens, Livingetc and 25 Beautiful Homes.

Parry has worked on women’s lifestyle and home interest magazine brands all her working life most recently as editor of Country Homes and Interiors.

Richmond has worked on Ideal Home since 2006 as chief sub-editor, associate editor, back-page columnist and editor from 2015, while Spiteri has been deputy editor of both Homes and Gardens and Livingetc.

O’Farrell said: “This move is about building on our market-leading position in the homes sector and delivering the greatest value and experience for our readers, advertisers and teams.

“The TI Media homes portfolio is all about powerhouse brands and this new structure will encourage collaboration across titles like never before.

“I’m delighted with our new senior editorial team. They have the perfect skills and experience to lead our next chapter.”

Monthly lifestyle magazine Woman and Home also changed its production system last month and is still led by editor Kath Brown, who joined the title last summer.

TI Media’s existing centralised content creation desk for its weeklies, which came into force last year, and its weeklies’ picture desk have both been expanded to include Woman and Home.

Seven new editoral roles were added across the two desks to meet the requirements of producing Woman and Home.

However 18 jobs were lost from the homes portfolio and Woman and Home groups during the restructure.

TI Media said these role closures were mostly achieved through voluntary redundancies and vacancy closures.

There are now 58 editorial roles across the seven magazines.

TI Media’s centralised monthlies art desk, art production desks and monthlies subs desks now also work across the homes and Woman and Home groups.

Picture: TI Media

