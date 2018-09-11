All Sections

View and post jobs in journalism

In the news

Close
[mashshare]
All sections

Search

Dismiss

Menu

In the news

Close
September 11, 2018

Three Reach regional titles in Cheshire to merge websites under Live rebranding

By Dorothy Musariri Twitter

The websites for Reach-owned weeklies Crewe Chronicle, Chester Chronicle and Macclesfield Express will merge into one online title called Cheshire Live this week.

The new website, plans which were first announced in March, will go live on Thursday as the “new home of live news, sport and entertainment across Cheshire”.

In an article announcing the changes, the Chester Chronicle said the website will continue to “serve the communities we already do” through the print titles, while “expanding to become a county-wide digital news service”.

Cheshire Live will cover towns around the county including Warrington, Knutsford, Wilmslow, Congleton, Runcorn and Widnes.

Reach also publishes the Runcorn and Widnes News in neighbouring borough Halton.

Chester Chronicle content editor Frances Barrett, who will become publisher of Cheshire Live, told Behind Local News: “Up until now, people in Cheshire have not had a definitive and comprehensive county-wide online service they can turn to, but Cheshire Live is about to change that.

“The Live model affords us the valuable opportunity to not be as restricted by the perceived ‘traditional’ scope and remit of a newspaper’s digital counterpart.”

She said the new site will “re-define the media landscape of the county”, adding that “it will allow us to finally exploit the bags of potential it has to offer”.

On Facebook and Twitter, the Chester Chronicle pages will become the main social media presence for Cheshire Live.

The Crewe, Macclesfield and Ellesmere Port pages will be retained but will undergo a name change to reflect their association with Cheshire Live.

The Chester Chronicle What’s On Facebook page will be rebranded Best in Cheshire, sharing content about places to eat and drink in Cheshire, music and theatre reviews, and retail and event news.

The three newspapers will still publish separate weekly print editions.

The Live rebranding began with the creation of Birmingham Live in September last year to focus solely on digital content, away from the Birmingham Mail newspaper’s editorial team.

Reach said the strategy of separating the print and digital teams had increased audience numbers.

Other regional websites have been created by merging the online presence of print titles in Essex, Kent, Cornwall, Devon, Somerset, Gloucestershire and Lincolnshire in the past few years.

In March Reach (then Trinity Mirror) announced that its newsrooms in the north east, Humber, south east and Devon and Cornwall regions were being restructured to create separate print and online teams, with the loss of 49 jobs.

One month earlier similar changes were announced for newsrooms in the West and East Midlands, Bristol, Gloucester, Somerset and Dorset regions, resulting in the loss of a separate 49 jobs.

Related Stories

Explore these topics

Browse, search and add journalism jobs
Comments

2 thoughts on “Three Reach regional titles in Cheshire to merge websites under Live rebranding”

  1. All very well said, but will the new Cheshire Live online offering include the minutiae of local news that was traditionally offered through the first 30 years of my career by such as the Warrington Guardian series, the Chester Chronicle, Runcorn Weekly News, the Widnes Weekly News and a host of other competing titles published on a weekly basis across the county?
    Will the website with its extraordinary but laudable ambition feature enough staffers, be edited locally by enough subeditors and manipulate sufficient local village correspondence the way we did back in the 60s, thereby covering every cough and fart, every local wedding and funeral,local councils, committees and court room reporting as we did?
    If not, prepare for abject failure and more fine farewells from despairing content editors and greedy proprietors.
    And don’t write me off as an old fart: I know whereof I speak.

    Reply

    1. You have a point, David.

      “Up until now, people in Cheshire have not had a definitive and comprehensive county-wide online service they can turn to…”

      The statement above would be great if it were backed up by the resources to make it truly ‘definitive and comprehensive’, but it seems hard to believe this is about much more than cost-cutting.

      Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More content

Post a job on Press Gazette

Most Popular

  1. BBC Asian Network head of news charged under Sexual Offences (Amendment) Act after Rotherham sex abuse victim named on air BBC Asian Network head of news charged under Sexual Offences (Amendment) Act after Rotherham sex abuse victim named on air
  2. Editors urged to end use of phrase 'committed suicide' on World Suicide Prevention Day as Sun launches You're Not Alone campaign Editors urged to end use of phrase 'committed suicide' on World Suicide Prevention Day as Sun launches You're Not Alone campaign
  3. City AM's Christian May says after three years editing newspaper 'I feel now like it's mine' and looks to 2018 as 'best year commercially' for title City AM's Christian May says after three years editing newspaper 'I feel now like it's mine' and looks to 2018 as 'best year commercially' for title
  4. 'Could that intro get any worse?': Journalists weigh in on first episode of BBC One drama Press 'Could that intro get any worse?': Journalists weigh in on first episode of BBC One drama Press
  5. i editor blames rise in newsprint costs for 20p price hike on weekend edition i editor blames rise in newsprint costs for 20p price hike on weekend edition

Latest Jobs

Your Thurrock founder marks ten years of 'plugging away' and encourages more people to 'have a go' at launching hyperlocal websites