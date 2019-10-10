All Sections

October 10, 2019

Three men charged over alleged attack on Guardian columnist Owen Jones

By Charlotte Tobitt Twitter

Three men have been charged in connection with an alleged late-night attack on Guardian columnist Owen Jones.

Jones claims he was assaulted by a group of men outside a pub in Islington in the early hours of 17 August as he celebrated his 35th birthday.

He also alleged that his friends were assaulted when they tried to intervene.

The Metropolitan Police announced today that three men have been charged with actual bodily harm and affray.

James Healy, 39, of Laburnum Grove in Portsmouth, Liam Tracey, 34, of Boswell Street in Camden, and Charlie Ambrose, 29, of Borough Street in Brighton, were charged.

They are due to appear at Highbury Corner Magistrates’ Court on 6 November.

Labour activist Jones has said  he believes he was specifically targeted for his political views. Neither he nor his friends required medical treatment.

