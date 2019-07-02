All Sections

View and post jobs in journalism

In the news

Close
[mashshare]
All sections

Search

Dismiss

Menu

In the news

Close
July 2, 2019

Three jobs cut at York daily as Newsquest downsizes sports and arts teams

By Freddy Mayhew Twitter

Three editorial jobs have been cut at The Press in York as publisher Newsquest downsizes its sports and arts departments in the region.

Sports reporters David Flett and Peter Martini are understood to have left the daily title, along with arts writer Charles Hutchinson.

Flett spent 16 years reporting on York City FC while Martini covered local rugby league side York City Knights.

Flett tweeted on Friday that it had “been a privilege” to work at The Press where he had “met so many great people”.

The Press sells more than 11,000 daily copies, according to the latest ABC figures.

Newsquest, part of US media group Gannett, also publishes the weekly Gazette and Herald newspaper covering Ryedale in North Yorkshire (circulation: 6,000) and monthly magazine Yorkshire Living.

Press Gazette understands the sports team for Newsquest’s York titles now consist of a trainee reporter and an apprentice.

A Newsquest spokesperson said: “We continue to look at ways of working more efficiently across our business. Following a review of the York business we have decided to progress with reducing the sport and arts departments.

“While these redundancies are regrettable, it means we can continue to invest in frontline reporters which are central to the continued success of our local news brands.”

Related Stories

Explore these topics

Browse, search and add journalism jobs
Comments
No comments to display

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More content

Post a job on Press Gazette

Most Popular

  1. Italian journalist takes four-year FOI battle for Assange extradition files to UK tribunal Italian journalist takes four-year FOI battle for Assange extradition files to UK tribunal
  2. Labour politicians attack Times over story on Corbyn health concerns Labour politicians attack Times over story on Corbyn health concerns
  3. News anchor Huw Edwards now BBC's highest-paid journalist after big beast pay cuts but BBC Women say still 'far to go' on pay equality + full list of salaries News anchor Huw Edwards now BBC's highest-paid journalist after big beast pay cuts but BBC Women say still 'far to go' on pay equality + full list of salaries
  4. Times reporter Alexi Mostrous and Huffpost UK news editor Basia Cummings join Tortoise Times reporter Alexi Mostrous and Huffpost UK news editor Basia Cummings join Tortoise
  5. DJ Paul Gambaccini and Sir Cliff Richard behind petition urging anonymity in sex offence arrests DJ Paul Gambaccini and Sir Cliff Richard behind petition urging anonymity in sex offence arrests

Latest Jobs

BBC continues to slash pay for male journalists in push for gender parity + full salary list 2018/19