Three editorial jobs have been cut at The Press in York as publisher Newsquest downsizes its sports and arts departments in the region.

Sports reporters David Flett and Peter Martini are understood to have left the daily title, along with arts writer Charles Hutchinson.

Flett spent 16 years reporting on York City FC while Martini covered local rugby league side York City Knights.

Flett tweeted on Friday that it had “been a privilege” to work at The Press where he had “met so many great people”.

The Press sells more than 11,000 daily copies, according to the latest ABC figures.

Newsquest, part of US media group Gannett, also publishes the weekly Gazette and Herald newspaper covering Ryedale in North Yorkshire (circulation: 6,000) and monthly magazine Yorkshire Living.

Press Gazette understands the sports team for Newsquest’s York titles now consist of a trainee reporter and an apprentice.

A Newsquest spokesperson said: “We continue to look at ways of working more efficiently across our business. Following a review of the York business we have decided to progress with reducing the sport and arts departments.

“While these redundancies are regrettable, it means we can continue to invest in frontline reporters which are central to the continued success of our local news brands.”