Three arrested over late-night attack on Guardian columnist Owen Jones

Three men have been arrested in connection with an alleged late-night attack on Guardian columnist Owen Jones.

Jones claims he was assaulted by four men outside a pub in Islington, north London, at about 2am on 17 August as he celebrated his 35th birthday.

His friends were also assaulted when they tried to intervene, he alleged.

Three men, aged 39, 34 and 29, were arrested today after attending a north London police station, police have said.

They have been arrested on suspicion of violent disorder and assault occasioning actual bodily harm and remain in custody.

Labour activist Jones has said he believes he was specifically targeted for his political views. Neither he nor his friends required medical treatment.

Picture: Reuters/Simon Dawson