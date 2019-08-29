All Sections

View and post jobs in journalism

In the news

Close
[mashshare]
All sections

Search

Dismiss

Menu

In the news

Close
August 29, 2019

Three arrested over late-night attack on Guardian columnist Owen Jones

By Charlotte Tobitt Twitter

Three men have been arrested in connection with an alleged late-night attack on Guardian columnist Owen Jones.

Jones claims he was assaulted by four men outside a pub in Islington, north London, at about 2am on 17 August as he celebrated his 35th birthday.

His friends were also assaulted when they tried to intervene, he alleged.

Three men, aged 39, 34 and 29, were arrested today after attending a north London police station, police have said.

They have been arrested on suspicion of violent disorder and assault occasioning actual bodily harm and remain in custody.

Labour activist Jones has said  he believes he was specifically targeted for his political views. Neither he nor his friends required medical treatment.

Picture: Reuters/Simon Dawson

Related Stories

Explore these topics

Browse, search and add journalism jobs
Comments
No comments to display

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More content

Post a job on Press Gazette

Most Popular

  1. Guido Fawkes news editor made special adviser to Jacob Rees-Mogg Guido Fawkes news editor made special adviser to Jacob Rees-Mogg
  2. Lads' mag pioneer James Brown leaves Four Four Two after six months as editor Lads' mag pioneer James Brown leaves Four Four Two after six months as editor
  3. Sun defends Wayne Rooney story after football star labels it 'untrue' Sun defends Wayne Rooney story after football star labels it 'untrue'
  4. Net loss of seven UK print magazine titles over last five years, analysis shows Net loss of seven UK print magazine titles over last five years, analysis shows
  5. Reuters boss: 'If we don't disrupt ourselves, somebody else is going to do it for us' Reuters boss: 'If we don't disrupt ourselves, somebody else is going to do it for us'

Latest Jobs