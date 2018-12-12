All Sections

View and post jobs in journalism

In the news

Close
[mashshare]
All sections

Search

Dismiss

Menu

In the news

Close
December 12, 2018

Theresa May no confidence vote clashes with Fleet Street Christmas parties

By James Walker Twitter
Theresa May

The vote of no confidence in Theresa May to be held in Parliament later today threatens a clash with some journalists’ Christmas parties.

Conservative MPs are set to vote on the Prime Minister’s leadership of the party between 6pm and 8pm tonight. The vote could change the course of Brexit and spark a leadership contest should MPs move against May.

The Financial Times is among a handful of publications holding its annual Christmas party this evening.

Speaking to Press Gazette, FT news editor Peter Spiegel said the news and politics teams were “a bit disappointed” that they would be showing up late to the office Christmas do, which is set to start at 6.30pm.

The annual company-wide do – “surprisingly hip for an FT event” according to Spiegel – will be held at a Kings Cross venue.

Spiegel claimed that FT political editor George Parker, who will no doubt be among the late arrivals, was “known to be the best dancer among UK reporters”.

Times interactive journalist Basile Simon said the newspaper also has a Christmas Party scheduled today.

He tweeted: “Yesterday was the Sunday Times’ [Christmas party], saved by the delaying of the vote on the deal.”

Science reporter Tom Whipple tweeted: “The Times Christmas party, scheduled tonight, is normally the only time the Westminster team emerge blinking from their rat-infested office to meet the normals.

“Still, more booze for us. See you next year guys.”

A Guardian spokesperson has reassured us that there will be no major disruptions to festive parties tonight.

The Sun has its Christmas party planned for Friday night. An insider said: “If the Government could pull itself together between the hours of six and 12 on Friday night that would be grand.”

Press Gazette’s Christmas drinks will also take place on Friday.

Response Source is holding a Christmas party for journalists at the Ye Olde Cheshire Cheese pub on Fleet Street between noon and 5pm today.

Related Stories

Explore these topics

Browse, search and add journalism jobs
Comments

1 thought on “Theresa May no confidence vote clashes with Fleet Street Christmas parties”

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More content

Post a job on Press Gazette

Most Popular

  1. British Journalism Awards 2018: FT takes top prize, Amelia Gentleman named Journalist of the Year + full list of winners British Journalism Awards 2018: FT takes top prize, Amelia Gentleman named Journalist of the Year + full list of winners
  2. Channel 4 weather presenter takes aim at Express and other tabloids in crusade against 'fake weather stories' Channel 4 weather presenter takes aim at Express and other tabloids in crusade against 'fake weather stories'
  3. Daily Mirror court reporter Adrian Shaw who 'never filed bad copy' remembered after sudden death aged 65 Daily Mirror court reporter Adrian Shaw who 'never filed bad copy' remembered after sudden death aged 65
  4. Buzzfeed's LGBT editor worried by transgender media coverage as Times columnist Janice Turner urges free debate on issue Buzzfeed's LGBT editor worried by transgender media coverage as Times columnist Janice Turner urges free debate on issue
  5. New Statesman reshuffle sees Stephen Bush appointed political editor New Statesman reshuffle sees Stephen Bush appointed political editor

Latest Jobs

'It's important for the world to say they care' says Reuters boss as jailed reporters Wa Lone and Kyaw Soe Oo mark one year behind bars