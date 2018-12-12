Theresa May no confidence vote clashes with Fleet Street Christmas parties

The vote of no confidence in Theresa May to be held in Parliament later today threatens a clash with some journalists’ Christmas parties.

Conservative MPs are set to vote on the Prime Minister’s leadership of the party between 6pm and 8pm tonight. The vote could change the course of Brexit and spark a leadership contest should MPs move against May.

The Financial Times is among a handful of publications holding its annual Christmas party this evening.

Speaking to Press Gazette, FT news editor Peter Spiegel said the news and politics teams were “a bit disappointed” that they would be showing up late to the office Christmas do, which is set to start at 6.30pm.

The annual company-wide do – “surprisingly hip for an FT event” according to Spiegel – will be held at a Kings Cross venue.

Spiegel claimed that FT political editor George Parker, who will no doubt be among the late arrivals, was “known to be the best dancer among UK reporters”.

Times interactive journalist Basile Simon said the newspaper also has a Christmas Party scheduled today.

He tweeted: “Yesterday was the Sunday Times’ [Christmas party], saved by the delaying of the vote on the deal.”

Science reporter Tom Whipple tweeted: “The Times Christmas party, scheduled tonight, is normally the only time the Westminster team emerge blinking from their rat-infested office to meet the normals.

“Still, more booze for us. See you next year guys.”

A Guardian spokesperson has reassured us that there will be no major disruptions to festive parties tonight.

The Sun has its Christmas party planned for Friday night. An insider said: “If the Government could pull itself together between the hours of six and 12 on Friday night that would be grand.”

Press Gazette’s Christmas drinks will also take place on Friday.

Response Source is holding a Christmas party for journalists at the Ye Olde Cheshire Cheese pub on Fleet Street between noon and 5pm today.