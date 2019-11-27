All Sections

November 27, 2019

The Times opens applications to 2020 graduate trainee scheme

By Freddy Mayhew Twitter

Applications are now open to The Times graduate scheme for news reporters which begins in September 2020.

The two-year scheme will offer training with News Associates, on-the-job experience on various desks at the news title as well as a six-month placement on its Scottish edition based in Glasgow.

“This is an opportunity to work at Britain’s most trusted national newspaper, alongside award-winning journalists,” said a spokesperson.

“We are looking for candidates with originality, talent, commitment and a love of journalism.”

Applicants must have an upper second degree as a minimum and the right to work in the UK.

To apply, send a CV and a covering letter (max 500 words) along with three examples of your published work (in full, not hyperlinked) to graduate.trainee@thetimes.co.uk.

The deadline for entry is Sunday, 15 December.

Shortlisted applicants must attend an assessment centre in London in February and those who are successful will begin work in September 2020.

Find out more at The Times website.

The Times newsroom is based at the News UK offices in London Bridge (pictured).

