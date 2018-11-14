The Sun to give one penny from every paper sold on Monday in aid of Movember

The Sun will give one penny from every copy of the newspaper sold on Monday next week in aid of Movember, which encourages people to grow moustaches in raising money for men’s health issues

The move is part of a cross-platform deal between Sun owner News UK and the Movember Foundation to raise awareness of prostate cancer, testicular cancer, men’s mental health and suicide prevention.

Members of the charity have been embedded with Sun journalists throughout this month at the paper’s London Bridge headquarters.

Interviews with those who have lost loved ones have run in the Sun and Times, and a digital takeover of both papers’ websites is also planned.

The Sun is the UK’s biggest-selling newspaper, with a daily circulation of more than 1.4m copies (ABC figures for September) priced at 50p midweek.

The Sun’s head of PR, Andy Silvester, said: “We’ve got a long history of approaching tough topics in a way that’s accessible and, hopefully, in a way that encourages people to talk about physical and mental health with their families or down the pub.

“Through all our campaigns – including breast cancer awareness, work around suicide, and Movember – we’re always aware that the British stiff upper lip can sometimes be a bit too stiff to get the right words out.

“We hope Movember features, which have run the gamut from Jeremy Kyle’s mental health issues to the rate of depression amongst construction workers, will help this brilliant charity deliver on its one main goal – keep more blokes alive for longer.”

The campaign kicked off on the 31 October with the Great British Shave Off at a barbershop in Soho.

Juliette Smith, chief marketing officer at the Movember Foundation, said: “Men’s health is in crisis, and this year’s partnership puts our cause at the heart of the campaign, telling people why growing a moustache and raising funds is needed.

“We have been given a unique opportunity to sit on the editorial floor which means we are really part of the News UK team, every day we are able to collaborate on stories and content to keep fuelling the 30-day journey.

“There is a real buzz about this year’s campaign and all indicators are positive, and importantly we have generated lots of great conversations about men’s health, though now it’s about ensuring as many people raise as much money as possible and get those donations coming in.”