The Sun online set for US expansion with 'ambitious plans for growth'

The Sun is expanding its digital operation to the US and claims to have “ambitious plans for growth”.

The title, which is the most-read newsbrand in print and online in the UK (Pamco and ABC figures), confirmed the US launch in a job advert for a head of audience based in New York.

The move would pit it against rival Mail Online, which has established itself stateside and also runs Emmy-winning celebrity news show Daily Mail TV.

Press Gazette understands the Sun sent an editor and reporter across the pond last year to trial the move, with a small editorial team continuing to be based in Manhattan.

More reporters and other digital editorial staff are expected to be sent out this year.

The US head of audience is tasked with growing the website’s audience and “helping develop the Sun tone of voice and brand to deliver success in the USA,” according to the post advertising the role.

They will lead a team of audience editors working to grow the brand’s social media accounts, give search engine optimisation advice and “focus on ensuring they beat all of our traffic targets with a mix of your own creative thinking, ambition and getting stuck in.”

Currently neither thesun.com nor sun.com are available website addresses, unlike Mail Online which publishes in the US at dailymail.com.

The Sun’s digital editor, Keith Poole, helped lead the Mail Online’s expansion into the US as the website’s managing editor before joining the Sun in 2016.