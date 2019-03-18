All Sections

View and post jobs in journalism

In the news

Close
[mashshare]
All sections

Search

Dismiss

Menu

In the news

Close
March 18, 2019

The Sun launches mental health campaign aimed at younger readers after Love Island contestant death

By James Walker Twitter
The Sun mental health

The Sun has launched a campaign aimed at encouraging its younger readers to talk to people about their mental health following the death of former Love Island contestant Mike Thalassitis.

The Let’s Talk campaign has been backed by the suicide prevention charity Papyrus and the UK’s three major political parties.

Suicide prevention minister Jackie Doyle-Price has also come out in support of the campaign, which was launched after Thalassitis was found dead in north London last week. The TV star’s story is on today’s Sun front page.

Doyle-Price said: “Every death by suicide is preventable. Many organisations can play their part and I am really pleased that The Sun is launching this campaign.

“Suicide happens when people feel they can’t cope anymore. No one should feel like they can’t ask for help.”

She also pushed for TV companies to provide more support to reality show contestants after they’ve left a programme.  

Papyrus director Ged Flynn said: “We need to help children and young people know that all human beings struggle.

“We can’t protect them from pain, but by having open conversations, we can make sure they know they have choices.”

Suicide is the leading cause of death of people under 35, with more than 1,600 taking their own lives every year.

The latest Office for National Statistics data recorded a total of 5,821 suicides across the UK in 2017.

The Sun was criticised for its 5 March front page report on the suicide of Prodigy frontman Keith Flint, which said his death came after a “devastating split from his wife”.

Press Gazette understands that press regulator the Independent Press Standards Organisation has received six complaints about the story.

In its reporting guidelines for celebrity suicides, mental health charity Samaritans’ ask outlets to avoid offering “simplistic explanations” or any speculation around the causes behind them.

However, the IPSO Editors’ Code of Practice guidelines on reporting suicides state only that “care should be taken to avoid excessive detail on the method used”. The Sun is a member of IPSO.

Picture: The Sun

Related Stories

Explore these topics

Browse, search and add journalism jobs
Comments

1 thought on “The Sun launches mental health campaign aimed at younger readers after Love Island contestant death”

  1. The Sun, whose bread and butter is drama e.g. Terror in UK after NZ Hell, launches a mental health campaign? Rather like seeking fire prevention advice from an arsonist.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More content

Post a job on Press Gazette

Most Popular

  1. Daily Mirror changes splash headline describing mosque killer as 'angelic boy' Daily Mirror changes splash headline describing mosque killer as 'angelic boy'
  2. News diary 18-24 March: Tommy Robinson and 'yellow vest' activist James Goddard both due in court News diary 18-24 March: Tommy Robinson and 'yellow vest' activist James Goddard both due in court
  3. Mosque massacre: Social media battles to remove terror attack videos as press face criticism over coverage Mosque massacre: Social media battles to remove terror attack videos as press face criticism over coverage
  4. National newsbrand ABCs: Full figures for February 2019 National newsbrand ABCs: Full figures for February 2019
  5. Newsquest managing editor in charge of Brighton Argus leaves after 20 years with publisher Newsquest managing editor in charge of Brighton Argus leaves after 20 years with publisher

Latest Jobs

BBC chairman calls for regulatory changes to 'promote and protect' public service broadcasting