
January 4, 2019

The i to run weekly Economist articles under new deal

By Freddy Mayhew Twitter

The i newspaper will run selected articles from The Economist, both in print and online, as part of a new deal between the two news titles.

The agreement will see the i carry an average of two Economist stories a week, ranging from politics to culture, starting from tomorrow.

The i already publishes articles from The Conversation, an independent website that commissions academics to write articles on their area of expertise in relation to current affairs.

Oliver Duff, the i’s editor-in-chief, said: “Lively curation is a popular strand of i’s DNA, even as we’ve grown our original reporting and investigations.

“We are a daily briefing, an antidote to the age of hyper-information. The i’s readers demand brilliant writing and analysis from our journalists and guest correspondents.

“The Economist is globally renowned for the excellence of its coverage and we look forward to showcasing this for i readers.”

The i paper is on sale for 65p weekdays, or £1 at weekends, while its website is free to access. It has a daily circulation of 238,771 (latest ABC figures).

The Economist publishes weekly, priced at £5.99, and has a circulation of 1.4m (latest ABC figures). Its website is behind a partial paywall.

The i paper owned by JPI Media, which took it over when previous owner Johnston Press went into administration last year.

