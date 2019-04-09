The i makes deal to publish 'selected highlights' from Financial Times

The i newspaper will run “selected highlights” from the Financial Times under a new deal between the two titles hot on the heels of a similar arrangement the i made with the Economist.

Starting today, JPI Media-owned daily is printing ten articles a week from the FT, including news, columns, features and politics, business and arts.

The pieces will be chosen by i editors, accompanied by the FT logo and labelled as “articles republished from Financial Times”.

In a letter to readers on page three of today’s paper, i editor-in-chief Oly Duff said: “I am a big fan of the FT, enjoying its incisive reporting, illuminating analysis and thoughtful comment, and I hope you find this a welcome addition to i’s existing mix.

“We aim to blend original i journalism with our curation of quality articles from other leading publications, selected for their potential appeal to i readers.”

Duff added that “if all goes as planned” there will be more announcements about “further planned improvements” to the i newspaper in the coming months.

FT content appeared in today’s i paper, including a column on page 27 by FT associate editor and business columnist Pilita Clark about paid parental leave for men, which was originally published at FT.com on Sunday.

Page 21 led with a profile of former Israeli general and current prime ministerial candidate Benny Gantz, written by FT’s Jerusalem-based writer Mehul Srivastava and first published by the FT on Friday.

The i has also entered a similar arrangement with The Arts Desk to carry up to five of the specialist arts website’s reviews each day and publish a selection of its features in print and online.

Alice Jones, i arts editor, said: “High quality arts coverage is in the DNA of i. Working with The Arts Desk allows us to increase our reviews coverage, across all the art forms, and across a variety of institutions around the country.

“The Arts Desk’s large stable of critics will bring further expertise and experience to i’s arts pages.”

In January, the i entered into an arrangement with the Economist to publish several of the current affairs magazine’s articles each week both in print and online.

The i already publishes articles from The Conversation, an independent website that commissions academics to write articles on their area of expertise in relation to current affairs.

The i paper is on sale for 65p weekdays, or £1 at weekends, while its website is free to access. It has a daily circulation of 232,084 (latest ABC figures).

The Financial Times costs £2.70 during the week, while the FT Weekend on a Saturday costs £4. It has a daily circulation of 171,459 and its website is behind a hard paywall.

Owners JPI Media took over the i when previous owner Johnston Press went into administration last year.