All Sections

View and post jobs in journalism

In the news

Close
[mashshare]
All sections

Search

Dismiss

Menu

In the news

Close
October 21, 2019

The i launches paid-for news app with three daily editions and live breaking news

By Freddy Mayhew Twitter

The i paper has launched a new paid-for app publishing the best of its journalism in three daily editions alongside live breaking news.

The inews UK app will cost £5.99 per month and will publish daily at midnight, midday and 5pm. The model is similar to that of the Times.

It promises content “hand-picked by specialist editors”, including newsroom exclusives and premium content from syndicated partners.

Articles can be read offline, with readers able to customise their newsfeeds with their favourite topics.

A spokesperson for JPI Media said the app’s release was part of the publisher’s “ongoing development of the i news brand”.

This includes “the roll-out of new digital and editorial strategies to capitalise on i’s status as one of the UK’s most trusted digital newsbrands”, they said, pointing to audience figures from industry standard Pamco.

Daily Mail owner DMGT is engaged in exclusive talks to buy the i paper, as JPI Media looks to sell off assets, the Guardian has reported. JPI was formed by creditors after Johnston Press collapsed last year.

Nigel Leigh, JPI Media’s chief digital officer, said: “As more of our audience visits us on a mobile device, we’re continuing to develop our digital platforms to ensure a fast and light experience for our readers to engage with the quality content we produce.

“Our new app is the second major upgrade in our digital roadmap for the i brand after re-platforming the inews.co.uk website in September.”

A page-turning daily digital edition of the i paper will continue to exist, costing £4.99 per month or free to print subscribers.

Oliver Duff, i editor-in-chief, said: “The i values your time as well as your money. So this new app combines i’s popular digest format with lively, trusted journalism.

“With more than 10m readers on inews.co.uk and a healthy subscriber base across print and digital, we’re always looking to innovate and improve our readers’ enjoyment of i journalism by introducing new products.

“The i’s mobile news app will help readers to cut through the tide of rolling news coverage and social media content – with smart reporting and analysis that you can trust.”

The i news website launched in April 2016 when the paper became a standalone newsbrand, separate from the Independent.

JPI Media claims inews.co.uk reaches an audience of 10.2m unique monthly users, up 96 per cent year-on-year.

It said the number of unique monthly visitors “rivals and at times surpasses” the Times and Huffpost UK.

Picture: Screenshot

Related Stories

Explore these topics

Browse, search and add journalism jobs
Comments
No comments to display

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More content

Post a job on Press Gazette

Most Popular

  1. ITV News anchor Tom Bradby says he felt like a 'zombie' in newsroom during insomnia battle ITV News anchor Tom Bradby says he felt like a 'zombie' in newsroom during insomnia battle
  2. ITV News at Ten anchor Tom Bradby says insomnia was 'ten times more frightening' than being shot ITV News at Ten anchor Tom Bradby says insomnia was 'ten times more frightening' than being shot
  3. Tributes paid to 'warrior queen of journalism' Deborah Orr who has died aged 57 Tributes paid to 'warrior queen of journalism' Deborah Orr who has died aged 57
  4. LBC to launch new 'pure news' radio station with no opinion LBC to launch new 'pure news' radio station with no opinion
  5. Sky News announces new morning slate as Kay Burley moves to breakfast show Sky News announces new morning slate as Kay Burley moves to breakfast show

Latest Jobs

BBC journalist Samira Ahmed taking equal pay claim to employment tribunal