The i launches paid-for news app with three daily editions and live breaking news

The i paper has launched a new paid-for app publishing the best of its journalism in three daily editions alongside live breaking news.

The inews UK app will cost £5.99 per month and will publish daily at midnight, midday and 5pm. The model is similar to that of the Times.

It promises content “hand-picked by specialist editors”, including newsroom exclusives and premium content from syndicated partners.

Articles can be read offline, with readers able to customise their newsfeeds with their favourite topics.

A spokesperson for JPI Media said the app’s release was part of the publisher’s “ongoing development of the i news brand”.

This includes “the roll-out of new digital and editorial strategies to capitalise on i’s status as one of the UK’s most trusted digital newsbrands”, they said, pointing to audience figures from industry standard Pamco.

Daily Mail owner DMGT is engaged in exclusive talks to buy the i paper, as JPI Media looks to sell off assets, the Guardian has reported. JPI was formed by creditors after Johnston Press collapsed last year.

Nigel Leigh, JPI Media’s chief digital officer, said: “As more of our audience visits us on a mobile device, we’re continuing to develop our digital platforms to ensure a fast and light experience for our readers to engage with the quality content we produce.

“Our new app is the second major upgrade in our digital roadmap for the i brand after re-platforming the inews.co.uk website in September.”

A page-turning daily digital edition of the i paper will continue to exist, costing £4.99 per month or free to print subscribers.

Oliver Duff, i editor-in-chief, said: “The i values your time as well as your money. So this new app combines i’s popular digest format with lively, trusted journalism.

“With more than 10m readers on inews.co.uk and a healthy subscriber base across print and digital, we’re always looking to innovate and improve our readers’ enjoyment of i journalism by introducing new products.

“The i’s mobile news app will help readers to cut through the tide of rolling news coverage and social media content – with smart reporting and analysis that you can trust.”

The i news website launched in April 2016 when the paper became a standalone newsbrand, separate from the Independent.

JPI Media claims inews.co.uk reaches an audience of 10.2m unique monthly users, up 96 per cent year-on-year.

It said the number of unique monthly visitors “rivals and at times surpasses” the Times and Huffpost UK.

Picture: Screenshot