All Sections

View and post jobs in journalism

In the news

Close
[mashshare]
All sections

Search

Menu

In the news

Close
July 12, 2018

The headlines that never were after England World Cup defeat but team hailed as 'heroes' on front pages nonetheless

By Sam Forsdick Twitter

Newspapers today led on the news that football is no longer coming home, but as last night’s game stretched into extra time some titles had already prepared headlines for an England win over Croatia.

Ben Peston, executive editor of the Sunday Times shared the cover “that never was” of a mocked-up souvenir programme in anticipation of the Three Lions reaching the final against France.

Ian Carter, editorial director of KM Group, and Denise Eaton, editor of the Kent Messenger, also shared a mock-up of the paper that was being prepared in anticipation of an England win.

The wrap-around cover featured the headline “Dare to dream… It’s coming home” and an image of the successful England team of 1966 lifting the Jules Rimet trophy, still gleaming.

Carter said on Twitter: “We’ve got late deadlines for some of our papers tonight, but it’s still going to be very tight.

“We’ve had to prepare for both outcomes – the thought of printing either makes me feel a bit sick for different reasons.”

The Kent Messenger instead went with the headline “End of the world” following the England defeat.

David Powles, editor of Archant titles the Eastern Daily Press and Norwich Evening News, tweeted a picture the daily paper’s front page being designed, with the headline “Bring on France” discarded.

The England squad were described as “heroes” and “national treasures” in today’s daily national newspapers despite their 2-1 defeat yesterday.

Andy Walker, senior communications manager for England said on Twitter: “The morning after being 22 minutes from a World Cup final but waking up to these front & back pages confirms the significant progress this England squad has made over the last 7 weeks.”

But not everyone was happy with the British press.

Croatian midfielder Luka Modric told ITV in a post-match interview that the English media had “underestimated Croatia”, adding that had been a “huge mistake”.

“All these words from them, we take, we were reading and we were saying: ‘OK we will see today who will be tired’. Like I said they should be more humble and respectful of the opponents.”

UK national newspaper front pages 12/7/18:

 

Picture: Reuters/Kai Pfaffenbach

Related Stories

Explore these topics

Browse, search and add journalism jobs
Comments
No comments to display

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More content

Post a job on Press Gazette

Most Popular

  1. Local Democracy Reporter dismissed one month into BBC-funded role after 'council complaint' over his appointment Local Democracy Reporter dismissed one month into BBC-funded role after 'council complaint' over his appointment
  2. News anchor Huw Edwards now BBC's highest-paid journalist after big beast pay cuts but BBC Women say still 'far to go' on pay equality + full list of salaries News anchor Huw Edwards now BBC's highest-paid journalist after big beast pay cuts but BBC Women say still 'far to go' on pay equality + full list of salaries
  3. Today editor Sarah Sands says John Humphrys best for 'holding power to account' while female presenters 'better on fashion' Today editor Sarah Sands says John Humphrys best for 'holding power to account' while female presenters 'better on fashion'
  4. TV reporter arrested while using drone camera to film rescue of boys trapped in Thai cave TV reporter arrested while using drone camera to film rescue of boys trapped in Thai cave
  5. Survey finds that UK written press is (by some way) the least trusted in Europe

Latest Jobs

BBC tells all staff to send 'expression of interest' if they want Radio 4 PM job after Eddie Mair departure
CLOSE

British Journalism Awards for Specialist Media

Official Entry Deadline 30 June

Enter Now!

CLOSE