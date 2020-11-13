Press Gazette today announces the finalists of the 2020 British Journalism Awards.
Some 80 judges spent three weeks reading more than 800 entries to come up with the shortlists for each award category.
They then met via Zoom to conduct judging sessions where they discussed the submitted work and arrived at a consensus view on the finalists.
The winners will be announced at a virtual awards event on the afternoon of 9 December – sign up to attend for free.
The shortlist for News Provider of the Year will be announced nearer the event.
There will be no shortlist for Journalist of the Year, the Marie Colvin Award or for the Barbara Blake Hannah Award (for the best entry from a BAME journalist). Those categories will be announced on the night after a second round of judging.
This year there will also be a new prize awarded by Press Gazette for Public Service Journalism. In the mould of the Pulitzer Prize in the US, this award will recognise the journalist or team that has gone the extra mile to serve the public interest this year.
The record number of entries to this year’s awards was driven in part by a subsidised entry scheme which made the awards free to enter for female journalists, disabled journalists and BAME journalists who did not have a publisher willing to cover their entry fee. Some 200 entries were submitted under the scheme which was supported by sponsorship from Google.
Chairman of the judges Dominic Ponsford said: “Considering the year we have had for news we expected some amazing entries and we were not disappointed.
“It was especially gratifying to see so many new voices recognised in this year’s shortlists. With more than 50 entrants in many categories, just making the shortlist is an incredible achievement.
“Thank you to the judges for giving up their time and to everyone who has entered.”
British Journalism Awards 2020 shortlist:
Arts
Vanessa Thorpe – The Observer
- Did Agatha Christie ‘borrow’ the plot for this genre-bending novel … from Norway?
- Gilbert and George quit Royal Academy over dashed hopes for a major exhibition
- Fate of theatres deals a blow to a city’s fight for its soul
Alia Waheed – freelance (Marie Claire, The Observer)
Killian Fox – 1843 magazine, The Economist
Zing Tsjeng – Vice UK
- ‘It’s Othering’ – British-Japanese Artist Rina Sawayama Can’t Enter British Awards
- How a Pop Star Became the Face of Hong Kong’s Pro-Democracy Movement
Katie Hind – Mail on Sunday
- £335m Victoria Beckham gets taxpayer to pay staff’s wages
- Day ITV had just one non-white presenter
- Awesome Audis! Shame these stars forgot to tell us they were all freebies
Rachael Healy – The Guardian
- ‘I’ve had men rub their genitals against me’: female comedians on extreme sexism in standup
- ‘I’d love to see their parents’ bank accounts’: corona and comedy’s class divide
- Howay the laughs! Is there a Geordie sense of humour?
Business, Finance and Economics
Jane Martinson – Tortoise
Philip Aldrick – The Times
- Hedge funds eavesdrop on vital Bank briefings
- The day the financial world stood still
- Bank of England rode to government’s rescue as gilt markets froze
Dan McCrum, Olaf Storbeck and Stefania Palma – Financial times
- Wirecard shares plummet as auditors warn €1.9bn is missing
- Wirecard’s real business relied on small pool of customers
- Wirecard lifted reserves with ‘trust accounts’ money
Gareth Davies, Charles Boutaud, Jonathan Ford and Max Harlow – The Bureau of Investigative Journalism
- Council borrowed £1bn from taxpayers to bet on British sunshine
- Thurrock mystery continues as council won’t say where more than £100m has gone
- Councils’ bets on property market ‘battered’ by Covid-19 closures
Rob Davies – The Guardian
- Touts found guilty of fraud over £11m ticket reselling scheme
- Revealed: full scale of football tickets being resold on StubHub at huge profit
- Revealed: Viagogo site offers toolkit that could be used by fraudsters
Tom Witherow – Daily Mail
- Betting giants caught in tax haven row
- Tragic gambler who was ‘groomed’ with a bonus
- Post Office boss who still won’t deliver an apology…
Miki Mistrati, Katherine Haywood, Jo Burge, Antony Barnett,
Oliver Smith and Peter Hirst – Channel 4: Dispatches
Donna Ferguson – The Guardian and Observer
- Male employees flouted government wage subsidy scheme more than women, survey reveals
- ‘I feel like a 1950s housewife’: how lockdown has exposed the gender divide
- Homebuyer loses £300,000 to fraudsters – but gets it back after we step in
Simon Neville – PA Media
- Sports Direct and Evans Cycles to stay open as bosses say staff are key workers
- Sports Direct hikes prices on sports equipment following store U-turn
- John Lewis ‘highly unlikely’ to keep all department stores open after lockdown
Comment
Trevor Phillips – The Times
- Culture warriors want control, not equality
- Prattling about the Proms does nothing for black lives
- Want to help defeat racism? Here’s how you can use your power for good
Ros Wynne-Jones – Daily Mirror
- This ‘blue wall’ budget won’t fill Grimsby’s gaping holes
- RAF hero Stan left on trolley for 12 hours in crisis-hit NHS Politics
- Exploited meat plant workers can’t afford to be off with Covid
Janice Turner – The Times
- The righteous anger train is out of control
- No one should feel forced to take a knee
- How dare they call care workers unskilled
Nesrine Malik – The Guardian
- Fighting the racism that killed George Floyd requires more than hashtags
- After this crisis, remember the NHS is not drained by migrants, but sustained by them
- Foreign NHS workers are risking their lives for us – and paying for the privilege
Yomi Adegoke – Freelance (Vogue, Washington Post, Guardian)
- We Need To Rethink Our “Pics Or It Didn’t Happen” Approach To Activism
- How we entered a great big era of boastfulness
- What the Meghan Markle rumors say about Britain and the world
Stephen Bush – i
- What lies beneath political fibs
- A true test of Starmer’s resolve
- Rhetoric has overtaken substance
Kuba Shand-Baptiste – The Independent
- Blackout Tuesday is over and you have posted your black square – now be prepared for the real hard work
- I’ve had it with all these irritating coronavirus TV adverts and their over-sentimental lockdown messages
- UK schools have targeted black children for generations – the education system is overdue for a reckoning
Marina Hyde – The Guardian
- Marcus Rashford is showing our failing politicians how to do their jobs
- The truth about why Cummings hasn’t gone: Johnson is too terrified to sack him
-
Innovation, sponsored by Google News Initiative
John Burn-Murdoch, Steven Bernard, Max Harlow,
Cale Tilford, David Blood, Joanna S Kao, William Rohde Madsen,
Caroline Nevitt, Alan Smith, Financial Times, Martin Stabe,
Aleksandra Wisniewska, Adrienne Klasa, Kieth Fray, Ændrew Rininsland, Valentina Romei, and Chris Giles – Financial Times
Martha Henriques – BBC
Miriam Wells, Rachel Hamada, Shirish Kulkarni and Ben du Preez – The Bureau of Investigative Journalism
Roger Cox – The Scotsman
Warren Nettleford and Seth Goolnik – Snapchat
Jordan Kelly-Linden, Hajra Rahim, Billy Hodder, Jasper Fulcher, Sam Moppet, Mia Teixeira, Anaïs De Busscher, Toby Saunders, Paul Nuki and Toby Dexter – The Telegraph
Politics
Anna Mikhailova – Daily Telegraph
- ‘Lockdown professor steps down after breaking rules to meet married lover’
- ‘Treasury says virus to cost £300bn as it warns of tax rises and pay freezes’
- ‘Peer ‘milking taxpayer’ as he takes furlough’
Paul Brand and Dominique Heckels – ITV News
- Care homes in crisis
Tim Shipman – The Sunday Times
- Boris Johnson and civil service chief Sir Mark Sedwill clash over action plan
- ‘Loser’ Corbyn rocked as key aide walks out
- Ten days that shook Britain and changed the nation forever
Jack Stubbs and Guy Faulconbridge – Reuters
- Exclusive: Papers leaked before UK election in suspected Russian operation were hacked from ex-trade minister – sources
- Leak of papers before UK election raises ‘spectre of foreign influence’ – experts
- Britain investigating whether leaked trade papers were hacked – sources
Matthew D’Ancona – Tortoise
Oli Dugmore, Aurore Kaddachi, Fran Drinkwater, Rich Cooper and
John Breslin – JOE Media
- Anti Black Lives Matter protesters turn out to ‘defend Churchill statue’
- Rory Stewart Interview
- Life of Grime: Bradford’s fledgling rap scene
Nick Martin, Andy Lumb, Andy Brown and Fiona Mackie – Sky News
- The killer in our care homes
- Inside Britain’s biggest child protection unit
- General election: Meet Tom, just one of the 320,000 people who are homeless in the UK
Will Hayward – Wales Online
- Coronavirus in Welsh care homes – the disaster that didn’t have to happen
- The forgotten people left to grow-up, live and die in pollution caused by the M4
- Questions about £35k-a-year role of Welsh Conservative MS Andrew RT Davies’ wife
Foreign
Robin Barnwell, Gesbeen Mohammad, David Henshaw, Evan Williams and Guy Creasey – Hardcash Productions/Channel 4
Richard Bilton, Andrew Head, David Gray, David Howell, Seamas McCracken, Farhad Mohammadi, Matt Bardo, Hannah O’Grady and Rachel Jupp – BBC Panorama (in collaboration with Sunday Times Insight team)
- War Crimes Scandal Exposed
- Did UK Special Forces murder Afghan children?
- UK government and military accused of war crimes cover-up
Jason Gale – Bloomberg News
- Behind the Global Race to Contain China’s Killer Bug
- The Health of 7.8 Billion People Is Stuck in a Dangerous Place Between China and Trump
- What We Don’t Know About Coronavirus Origins Might Kill Us
Anthony Loyd – The Times
- Time bomb jail packed with 5,000 Isis fighters
- Evidence of Turkish phosphorus attack mounts in Syria
- Anthony Loyd: Drones are transforming the battle for Tripoli
Jean Mackenzie – The Nine (BBC Scotland)
- Coronavirus: Women denied abortions because of the pandemic
- Inside Bosnia’s ‘nightmare’ camp for migrants trying to enter the EU
- The Contender: Taking on the Dictator of Belarus
Claire Provost, Nandini Archer, Diana Cariboni, Lydia Namubiru, Kerry Cullinan, Francesca Visser, Isabella Cota, Sian Norris, Claudia Torrisi and Khatondi Soita Wepukhulu – Open Democracy
- Exclusive: Trump-linked religious ‘extremists’ target women with disinformation worldwide
- ‘You could die and turn your husband gay’. How I learned to talk women out of legal abortions
- Top Ugandan health official condemns US-linked ‘pregnancy crisis centres’ for opposing contraception
Nicolas Pelham – The Economist
Stuart Ramsay – Sky News
- Coronavirus: Italy’s hardest-hit city wants you to see how COVID-19 is affecting its hospitals
- Coronavirus: ‘Everyone dies alone’: Heartbreak at Italian hospital on brink of collapse
- Coronavirus: Inside Bergamo – the epicentre of the worst COVID-19 outbreak in the world
Patrick Strudwick – BuzzFeed News
- White Gay Men Are Destroying Queer Black Lives With “Party ‘n’ Play” Sex And Meth Addiction
- This Is Why Queer People Of Color Are Becoming Addicted To Meth And Sex
- A New Wave Of Meth Addiction Is Hitting Queer People Of Color. But The Help Is Not There.
Bel Trew, Samira el-Azar, Richard Hall and Oliver Carroll – The Independent
- The seven years of neglect, and 13 minutes of chaos, that destroyed Beirut
- Inside the murky world of Libya’s mercenaries
- Genocide, gold and foreign wars: Sudan’s most feared commander speaks out
New Journalist of the Year
Kenza Bryan – The Sunday Times
- Revealed: betting firms use schools data on 28m children
- Credit firm’s loan put our homes at risk, say entrepreneurs
- High Street stores push shoppers into debt and rake in millions with instant credit schemes
Rianna Croxford – BBC News
- Priti Patel staff member received £25k payout over bullying allegations
- Coronavirus: BAME safety plan not published
- Sexual assault claims ‘gagged’ by UK universities
Ruth Dacey – Yorkshire Post
Alexandra Heal – The Bureau of Investigative Journalism
- Police face super-complaint over officers’ domestic abuse scandals
- Brazil thanked Johnson for climbdown over Amazon fires
- Brazilian meat giant trucked cattle from deforested Amazon ranch
Nicola Kelly- Freelance (The Guardian/Al Jazeera)
- Non-EU spouses of UK nationals in visa limbo after job cuts and furloughs
- ‘We share everything’: coronavirus fears inside a UK detention centre
- UK asylum seekers fear for safety in cramped temporary housing
Jessica Morgan – Refinery29
- “Do You Know How Gross It Feels?” – The Truth About Period Poverty In Lockdown
- Inside Nightingale Hospital: An NHS Nurse Tells Us What’s Really Been Going On
- I’m 27 & I Was Hospitalised With Coronavirus
Nimra Shahid – Freelance (Guardian)
- Britons in Pakistan accuse UK government of abandoning them
- MPs call for action over Britons stranded in Pakistan
- Lisa Nandy seeks urgent meeting with Foreign Office over Covid-19 repatriations
Sarah Newey – Telegraph
- Chinese authorities scramble to identify cause of mystery illness
- Frozen Christmas – The teenage migrants trapped in Bosnia’s bleak forests
- Hope among horror – What now for care homes abandoned to Covid?
Photojournalism
Ben Birchall – PA Media
Peter Byrne – PA Media
Aaron Chown – PA Media
Philip Coburn – Daily Mirror
Anthony Devlin – Getty Images
Adam Gerrard – Daily Mirror
Victoria Jones – PA Media
Hannah McKay – Reuters
Features Journalism
Felicity Baker, Martin Roberts, Peter Solomons, Tony Dolce, Robert Magee, Tony Fallshaw, Tony Gray, Steve Leach, Sophie Raworth, Bill Calder and Henry Jackson – BBC News
Andrew Bomford – PM (BBC Radio 4)
Chris Cook – Tortoise
Sophie Elmhirst – The Guardian
- ‘Intimate terrorism’: how an abusive relationship led a young woman to kill her partner
- Tampon wars: the battle to overthrow the Tampax empire
- ‘You have to take action’: one hospital cleaner’s journey through the pandemic
Katie Glass – The Sunday Times
- On board the Diamond Princess: the coronavirus cruise from hell
- Victims of the Post Office’s sub-postmaster scandal on their decade of hell
- “Human warehouses”: the families forced to spend Christmas in repurposed office blocks
Will Hayward – WalesOnline
- Locked down in Butetown: What isolation looks like at the sharp end of the pandemic
- The forgotten people left to grow-up, live and die in pollution caused by the M4
- Behind Wales’ troubling and hidden modern-day slavery epidemic
Joshua Hunt – 1843 Magazine, The Economist
Ashitha Nagesh – BBC News
- The Uber driver evicted from home and left to die of coronavirus
- Confessions of a slaughterhouse worker
- The St Petersburg vegans cooking up a revolution
Nicolas Pelham – The Economist
Tom Rowley – 1843 Magazine, The Economist
- How the internet is changing the experience of coming out
- Meet the only black member of Edward Colston’s club
- Walking the wall: my Brexit hike in northern England
Daniel Taylor – The Athletic UK
- The tragic story of Andrew Fletcher, 11
- Luke Chadwick – ‘Should I have asked the BBC to stop making fun of my looks?’
- ‘13 years down the drain. Just like that’ — The Premier League’s forgotten kids
Ciaran Jenkins, Lucia Walker, Josh Ho and James McLaughlin – Channel 4 News
- One devastating month inside a care home
Specialist Journalism
Robert Booth – The Guardian
- Hundreds of UK care home deaths not added to official coronavirus toll
- ‘We haven’t had time to grieve’: care homes struggle as Covid-19 deaths rise
- Why did so many people die of Covid-19 in the UK’s care homes?
Barnie Choudhury – Eastern Eye
- Commissioner’s concerns over ‘failed’ Asian abuse victims
- ‘Good enough to die-but not good enough to be leaders’
- Asian judges speak out about working in a shocking…‘Culture of racism, fear and bullying’
Lawrence Dunhill – Health Service Journal
- Exclusive: Critical care unit overwhelmed by coronavirus patients
- Exclusive: Intensive care staffing ratios dramatically diluted
- Revealed: Three regions overtake London on ‘excess’ deaths
Zak Garner-Purkis – Construction News
- How I ‘bought’ slave labour in London: An undercover investigation
- Life ‘in the cemetery’ – Uncovering Istanbul Airport’s dirty secrets
- Slavery in the supply chain: A CN investigation
Will Hazell – i
- GCSE and A-level exams 2020: Millions of proposed grades set to be cut down after ‘generous’ predictions by teachers
- Laptops and £1,000 cash payments: the ‘bribes’ UK universities are using to entice students
- 1,500 penalties handed out for cheating in vocational exams
Lucie Heath – Inside Housing
- Charities warn hundreds of asylum seekers are at risk of homelessness as Home Office ends eviction ban
- Hundreds of vulnerable people refused temporary housing, exclusive data reveals
- Why are hundreds of people still sleeping rough during the coronavirus pandemic?
Ben Hunte – BBC News
- Poland election: The fight for LGBT rights
- Rise in LGBT people seeking suicide prevention during lockdown
- Gay body shaming pressure ‘led to severe heart failure’
Nimo Omer – Freelance (Gal-dem)
Lindsay Pantry – Yorkshire Post
- Care in Crisis
- Reopening of churches ‘more challenging’ than lockdown, Yorkshire clergy say
- Tributes to the ‘invaluable efforts’ of thousands of volunteers across Yorkshire
Julia Robinson – The Pharmaceutical Journal
- Open to abuse: gaps highlighted in the controlled drug system
- Storytelling, music and song: how psychosocial approaches to dementia change lives
- Dangerous labels: incorrect penicillin allergies fuel antibiotic resistance
Local
Shariqua Ahmed – Peterborough Matters
- Eastern European families going home to escape coronavirus
- ‘Fed up’ residents fearful of area turning into ‘warzone’ as crime concerns rise
- Podcast: Peterborough Natters’ first Urdu edition!
Katie French and Ryan Evans – Basingstoke Gazette
- Gazette campaign to bring Basingstoke Town Community FC home
- We’ve only gone and found it! Gazette unearths ‘lost’ Camrose covenant
- Basingstoke Town fans ‘pressured’ into selling shares
Jonathan Gibson – BBC Birmingham
Charles Thomson and Tom Bristow – Archant Investigations Unit
Leah Seator, Mark Harcus, Sarah Sutherland and Kerry Martin – The Orcadian
- NHSO chief defends decision to commute to Highland home
- NHS chief apologises in open letter
- Dawn of a New Era?
Robyn Vinter – Yorkshire Post
- Care in Crisis
- NHS Charities Together accused of sitting on £100m of cash donated by fundraisers including Captain Tom Moore and Clap for Carers
Susie Beever – Yorkshire Evening Post
- ‘He raped me with his t-shirt round my neck’
- ‘My trauma meant they couldn’t charge my rapist’
- ‘Rape detectives told me I should have been more careful’
Sam McBride – Belfast News Letter
- Despite SF’s Trumpian claims, there were at least ten funeral breaches
- Moy Park misled public on RHI cash
- PSNI’s made-up law ought to unsettle anyone who understands democracy
Crime and Legal Affairs
Isla Traquair – podcast
Lizzie Dearden – The Independent
- Grooming gang review kept secret as Home Office claims releasing findings ‘not in public interest’
- Terrorist prisoners free to network and radicalise inmates in British jails
- Paedophile former Tory campaign manager previously worked as children’s entertainer
Mobeen Azhar, Jeremy Lee, Wes Thomas and Catey Sexton – BBC
Samantha Poling, Eamon T. O Connor, Shelley Jofre and Mona McAlinden – BBC Scotland
Stephen Wright and Richard Pendlebury – Daily Mail
- REVEALED: Failures that may have cost Commons hero his life
- We KNEW an attack would happen… we even knew where
- REVEALED: How royals and top politicians could become sitting ducks
Tarah Welsh, David Faye, Zack Adesina and Sam Francis – BBC London
Vikram Dodd – The Guardian
- Two Met police officers arrested over photo of murdered sisters
- Neville Lawrence: black people still second-class citizens in Britain
- Police in England and Wales face inquiry into possible racial bias
John Simpson, Poppy Damon, Will Roe and Karla Patella – The Times and Wireless Studios
Scoop
Anna Mikhailova, Michael Gillard, Christopher Hope, Louisa Wells – The Daily Telegraph
Chris Cook and Ella Hill – Tortoise
Dan Wootton – The Sun
- WE’RE ORF AGAIN Prince Harry and Meghan could move to Canada for 2020 and ditch HRH titles after ‘feeling sidelined’ by royals
Fergus Walsh, Adam Walker and Nicki Stiastny – BBC News
Jack Stubbs and Guy Faulconbridge – Reuters
Matthew Weaver – The Guardian |Pippa Crear and Jeremy Armstrong – Daily Mirror
- Pressure on Dominic Cummings to quit over lockdown breach
- Dominic Cummings ignored coronavirus lockdown rules for SECOND time to visit parents
Stuart Ramsay, Dominique van Heerden, Garwen McLuckie and Simone Baglivo – Sky News
Will Hazell – i
Interviewer
Daniel Taylor – The Athletic
- Charlie Scott: ‘I’m still suffering, if I’m honest’ – how rejection by United led a life to unravel
- Deteriorating before his family’s eyes, Frank Worthington’s battle with Alzheimer’s
- Exclusive: Garry Cook’s extraordinary Man City stories – bidding for Messi, borrowing money for wages and hosting Mancini in spare room (while Hughes was manager)
David Wooding – The Sun
- Boris Johnson reveals doctors prepared to announce his death as he battled coronavirus
- I clapped the NHS ‘like crazy’ from my hospital window wearing nothing but my boxer shorts, reveals Boris Johnson
- Home Secretary Priti Patel reveals drug-crazed thug threatened her with knife on her doorstep
Decca Aitkenhead – The Sunday Times Magazine
- Nitin Passi, the man behind the fast-fashion brand Missguided
- Piers Morgan on coronavirus and turning against Trump
- Tony Blair on ambition, housework and still living like a prime minister
Eddie Mair – LBC
- Nigel Farage interview
- Neville Lawrence interview
- Heartbreaking call branded essential for people ignoring lockdown rules
Emily Maitlis – BBC
Jan Moir – Daily Mail
Emma Barnett – Emma Barnett Show, BBC 5 Live
Andrew Billen– The Times
- Paapa Essiedu: I May Destroy You, Hamlet, sexual consent and Black Lives Matter
- BBC News anchor Huw Edwards on depression, grief and losing weight
- David Cameron interview: Boris, Brexit and the referendum
Yomi Adegoke – freelance (British Vogue, G2, The Observer)
- Jourdan Dunn: “This generation is fearless and everyone has a voice”
- ‘When a woman raps, she spitting!’ Megan Thee Stallion, the hot girl taking over hip-hop
- Naomi Campbell: ‘It’s time to reset’
Investigation
Alasdair Glennie, Monika Ghosh, Eamonn Matthews, Antony Barnett and Tom Lowe – Dispatches, Channel 4
Dan McCrum, Olaf Storbeck, Sam Jones, Paul Murphy and Helen Warrell – Financial Times
- From payments to armaments: the double life of Wirecard’s Jan Marsalek
- Wirecard’s suspect accounting practices revealed
- Wirecard: the frantic final months of a fraudulent operation
Gareth Davies, Charles Boutaud – The Bureau of Investigative Journalism & Jonathan Ford and Max Harlow – Financial Times
- Council borrowed £1bn from taxpayers to bet on British sunshine
- Councils’ bets on property market ‘battered’ by Covid-19 closures
- Treasury bans billion-pound council property investments revealed by the Bureau
Ian Birrell – freelance (Tortoise)
- Old money – Thousands of care home residents are dying from
Covid-19, and staff are on minimum wage. But in the
background, big profits are being made.
Jonathan Calvert and George Arbuthnott – Insight, The Sunday Times
- Revealed – how the government sleepwalked into pandemic catastrophe
- 22 days of dither and delay on coronavirus that cost thousands of British livess
- Revealed: Seven year coronavirus trail from mine deaths to a Wuhan lab
Mary Fitzgerald, Peter Geoghegan, Tansy Hoskins, Cori Crider, Caroline Molloy, Adam Ramsay – openDemocracy & Seth Thévoz (freelance) and David Conn (The Guardian)
- Revealed: Key Cummings and Gove ally given COVID-19 contract without open tender
- Serco and Sitel to get more public money despite track-and-trace fiasco
- Deloitte gets another huge COVID contract – for ‘crazy’ plan to test millions each day
Mobeen Azhar, Jeremy Lee, Wes Thomas and Catey Sexton – BBC Three
Nick Wallis, Robert Nicholson, Will Yates, Emma Barnaby, Alexis Hood and David Prest – BBC Radio 4
Noel Titheradge and Ed Thomas – BBC News
- Findings of BBC report on kids in care ‘a scandal’
- Care Investigation: Kidnapped from an unregulated care home
- Britain’s care scandal exposed
Paul Lewis, Felicity Lawrence, David Conn, Severin Carrell, David Pegg, Harry Davies and Rob Evans – The Guardian
- Revealed: the inside story of the UK’s Covid-19 crisis
- Revealed: Cummings is on secret scientific advisory group for Covid-19
- Revealed: the secret report that gave ministers warning of care home coronavirus crisis
Richard Bilton, Andrew Head, David Gray, David Howell, Seamas McCracken, Farhad Mohammadi, Matt Bardo, Hannah O’Grady and Rachel Jupp – BBC Panorama (in collaboration with Sunday Times Insight team)
- War crimes scandal exposed
- Did UK Special Forces murder Afghan children?
- UK government and military accused of war crimes cover-up
Tom Kelly, Susie Coen and Sophie Borland – Daily Mail
- The army of potential coronavirus victims no one is talking about
- Care homes whistle-blower says coronavirus is being ‘airbrushed’ off death certificates
- Lack of coronavirus testing in care homes is an ‘unfolding horror’
Anti-corruption journalism, sponsored by Global Witness
Emma Youle – HuffPost UK
- SPAC Nation: Rogue Pastors Accused Of Pressuring Youth To Donate Blood For Money For Church Funds
- Revealed: Government Secrecy Over Nightingale Hospital Costs And Private Firms That Built Them
- Revealed: Who Profited From The Government’s Coronavirus Spending Boom
George Odling and Tom Kelly – Daily Mail
James Badcock and Roland Oliphant – Telegraph
- Former king of Spain faces questions over cousin’s Barclays bank deal
- Former King of Spain Juan Carlos funded private jets from foundation linked to Swiss investigation
- Spanish king named offshore fund linked to €65m Saudi ‘gift’
Jonathan Calvert, George Arbuthnott and David Collins – Insight, The Sunday Times
- Exclusive: Boris Johnson overruled officials to take friend Jennifer Arcuri on jet-set trade missions
- ‘Rogue SAS Afghanistan execution squad’ exposed by email trail
Juliette Garside, David Pegg, Hilary Osborne, Jason Burke and Paul Lewis – The Guardian
- Revealed: how Angolan ruler’s daughter used her status to build $2bn empire
- ‘It’s all gone’: community bulldozed at site of Isabel dos Santos ‘masterplan’
- How Angola’s state oil firm was left with just $309 in its account
Kit Chellel, Joe Light and Ruth Olurounbi – Bloomberg Businessweek
- Is One of the World’s Biggest Lawsuits Built on a Sham?
- Nigeria’s Battle Over $9 Billion Lawsuit Spreads to Ireland
- Nigeria Says Official Got Bag of Cash from ‘Sham’ Energy Firm
Paul Caruana Galizia and Gary Marshall – Tortoise
Sam Jones, Paul Murphy, Helen Warrell and Dan McCrum – Financial Times
- Wirecard critics targeted in London spy operation
- Wirecard’s suspect accounting practices revealed
- From payments to armaments: the double life of Wirecard’s Jan Marsalek
Tom Kelly – Daily Mail
Campaign of the Year
Books for Schools, The Sun (Caroline Iggulden, Nathan Pearson, Aimee Burge, Natasha Harding, Simon Copeland, John Moorhead)
- Two million books up for grabs in our campaign
- X Factor boss backs final push to hit token target
- Duchess of Cornwall says the right book will start obsession that lasts a lifetime
Time To End Cystic Fibrosis Drug Scandal, Daily Express (Chris Riches)
- Thank you for saving our lives: Cystic fibrosis sufferers celebrate Express campaign win
- CF wonder drug could be on NHS a year early
- Hancock praises Daily Express as Nicole goes home
Coronavirus care homes crisis, Sunday People (Dan Warburton, Amy Sharpe, Alan Selby, John Siddle and Phil Cardy.)
- Care home timebomb
- Sacrificed: Thousands of loved ones like Reg, 86, have died needlessly in a catastrophic care home scandal that brings shame on the Government
- Corona closes care home after receiving 15 untested patients, now furious staff say hospital used it as a… dumping ground
Save Our Family Farms, Mail on Sunday (Glen Owen, Brendan Carlin, Mark Hookham, Michael Powell, James Heale, Nick Craven, Peter Sheridan, Valerie Elliott, Giulia Crouch, Max Aitchison)
Betrayal of the Brave, Daily Mail (Larisa Brown, David Williams)
- 48 tales of raw courage that shame Britain
- Hero translators: Don’t abandon us to be hunted down by Taliban
- Deliverance for our heroes
End This Injustice, Daily Express (Liz Perkins)
- Express wins praise after victory for abuse victims
- For my tragic boys, let’s curb the rights of abusive fathers
- I had to flee Britain with children to stop abusive ex from abducting them
Hear Our Voice: Campaign for a Patients’ Commissioner, The Sunday Post (Marion Scott)
- Now hear our voice: Mesh victims demand Patients’ Commissioner after inquiry savages health system and governments
- Health Secretary and surgeons apologise to mesh victims as author of landmark report calls for Scots patients’ champion
- Cross-party support for Scottish patients’ champion revealed in open letter
Mail Force, Daily Mail (Robert Hardman)
Polluted rivers, The Guardian (Sandra Laville)
- Exclusive: water firms discharged raw sewage into England’s rivers 200,000 times in 2019
- England’s privatised water firms paid £57bn in dividends since 1991
- One man’s fight to get bathing water status for a stretch of river near Bath
Racism in medicine, The BMJ (Zosia Kmietowicz)
- Racism in medicine: why equality matters to everyone
- Are medical schools turning a blind eye to racism?
- Ethnic disparities in maternal care
Health and Life Sciences
Ani Hovhannisyan, Arya Karijo, Claire Provost, Diana Cariboni, Kerry Cullinan, Khatondi Soita Wepukhulu, Lydia Namubiru, Nandini Archer – Open Democracy
- Top doctors and lawyers condemn ‘shocking’ treatment of women in childbirth during COVID-19
- How has COVID-19 affected women’s rights during childbirth? Help us track this globally
- UK government criticised for ‘inconsistent’ restrictions on pregnant women’s check-ups
Debora MacKenzie – freelance (New Scientist/Guardian)
- New coronavirus looks set to cause a pandemic – how do we control it?
- How badly prepared is the world for a coronavirus pandemic?
- What happens when flu meets Covid-19?
Emily Morgan – ITV News
- ‘It is scary’: Inside the ‘red zone’ intensive care unit where NHS staff and patients are battling coronavirus
- ‘Discrimination’ on frontline of coronavirus outbreak may be factor in disproportionate BAME deaths among NHS staff
- ITV News investigation finds majority of NHS Trusts have not completed full risk assessment on BAME staff
Faye Kirkland, Noel Titheradge – BBC News
- Britain’s coronavirus gamble
- Coronavirus: ‘Last resort’ plans revealed for PPE reuse by health workers
- Coronavirus: Outbreak exercise showed ‘clear gap’ in readiness
Jack Foster, Fraser Knight – Global’s Newsroom Scotland
Jo Macfarlane – The Mail on Sunday
- Will some victims of Covid-19 be ill for YEARS?
- Why the virus is killing so many more men than women
- The simple tweaks that can prevent dementia
Katherine Rushton, Sophie Barnes – The Telegraph
- Care homes’ soaring death rate blamed on ‘reckless’ policy
- Care homes were told risk was low as virus hit
- Virus controls eased at height of pandemic
Peter Foster, Michael Pooler – Financial Times
- Muddled thinking punctures plan for British ventilator
- Ventilator standards set out for UK makers ‘of no use’ to Covid patients
- Medical experts warned UK watchdog against ‘basic’ ventilator drive
Sarah Boseley – The Guardian
- Coronavirus ‘could infect 60% of global population if unchecked’
- ‘Absolutely wrong’: how UK’s coronavirus test strategy unravelled
- ‘Eventually I knew she was no longer safe alone’: how do we care for family with dementia?
Simon Akam – 1843 Magazine
Science
André Campos, Sam Cutler, Alexandra Heal, Piero Locattelli, Dom Phillips, Andrew Wasley – The Bureau of Investigative Journalism, The Guardian, Repórter Brasil
- UK purchased £1bn of beef from firms tied to Amazon
- Record number of fires rage around Amazon farms that supply the world’s biggest butchers
- Brazilian meat giant trucked cattle from deforested Amazon ranch
Elizabeth Gibney – Nature
- Brexit is happening: what does it mean for science?
- Coronavirus lockdowns have changed the way Earth moves
- Star Wars-style 3D images created from single speck of foam
John Ingham – Daily Express
- The final thaw: Tragic decline of US’s icebox
- Paradise lost: Charles will see how rising sea levels threaten islands that are home to 64,000
- Revealed: Brutal £16bn illegal wildlife trade booms as smugglers sell online
Neil Munshi – FT Magazine
Rachael Pells – freelance (Wired/Guardian/i)
- Dead bodies are revealing the secrets of how cancer kills
- Coronavirus and Ebola: could open access medical research find a cure?
- Apollo 11’s moon landing technology changed the world — and exciting space research is still driving innovation
Sabrina Weiss – Wired UK
- The climate crisis has sparked a Siberian mammoth tusk gold rush
- After the surge, the psychological impact of Covid-19 is hitting home
- The wild experiment to bring apex predators back from the brink
Stephen Grey, Andrew MacAskill, Ryan McNeill, Steve Stecklow, Tommy Wilkes – Reuters
- Special Report: Johnson listened to his scientists about coronavirus – but they were slow to sound the alarm
- In shielding its hospitals from COVID-19, Britain left many of the weakest exposed
- Into the fog: How Britain lost track of the coronavirus
Tom Parry – Daily Mirror
- Welcome to the airpocalypse
- End of ice age
- In disaster’s toxic ruins, the fight for justice must go on
Tony Allen-Mills, Andrew Gregory – The Sunday Times
- Coronavirus: what UK can learn from Italy and the global scientific battle
- Coronavirus: did Britain get it wrong in the battle to stop the spread?
- Coronavirus: now for the next challenge — what don’t we know about Covid-19?
Sport
Alan Dawson – Insider
- How Daniel Kinahan, a suspected $1.1 billion Irish gang lord, suddenly became the broker of boxing’s biggest clash in years
- British and Irish politicians are increasingly alarmed at suspected $1 billion drug lord Daniel Kinahan’s involvement in elite boxing
- Daniel Kinahan, a suspected $1.1 billion Irish gang lord, ran boxing using fear and bullying, sources say
Darren Lewis – Daily Mirror
- UEFA president: We must do better on racism… and we will
- You want to say to UEFA: Go to Hell! But we are trying and we do care
- Wijnaldum: Italians should have walked off with Balotelli, not stopped him
Jeff Powell – Daily Mail
- Giant of a man with a heart of gold
- McGuigan: A life of triumph and tragedy
- I stretchered victims away …no closure after 30 years defies belief
Kate Rowan – The Telegraph
- Chelsea become first club to tailor training around menstruation
- RFU cuts will starve Sevens game before Tokyo, warn players
- Organiser demands greater ‘visibility’ as women’s sport returns with Open event
Mark Daly, Calum McKay, Kate McDonald, Shelley Jofre, Karen Wightman – BBC Scotland/Panorama
Matt Lawton – The Times
- Mo Farah: If I were looking on, I’d be asking questions too
- Stars’ phone records ‘fixed’
- Shameful secret of UK Athletics chief Zara Hyde Peters that only came to light by chance
Matt Slater – The Athletic UK
- Dogs, riot gear, water cannons and abuse – being an away fan in Europe
- Exclusive: Leagues One and Two abandoned, clubs to vote how to decide places
- Explained: The ‘terrible’ state of Premier League clubs’ finances
Rob Draper, Nick Harris, Edmund Willison – The Mail on Sunday sports investigation team
- Rising star who says her career collapsed after England football team doctor advised her to take high doses of thyroid drugs
- Revealed: British 2012 Olympians used as guinea pigs for Special Forces ‘wonder drug’
- I know tens of thousands of elite athletes are getting away with drug abuse
Sally Nugent – BBC Breakfast
- Marcus Rashford: Free meals for children should carry on
- Marcus Rashford: Food voucher U-turn after footballer’s campaign
- Weir, Burrow and Darby on life with MND under lockdown
Technology, sponsored by Huawei
Alexi Mostrous – Tortoise
Carlotta Dotto, Lydia Morrish – First Draft
Karl Flinders, Computer Weekly editorial team – Computer Weekly
- Subpostmasters proved right on IT system failures as calls for full public inquiry mount
- Alan Bates: The ‘details man’ the Post Office paid the price for ignoring
- How subpostmasters made legal history with biggest referral of potential miscarriages of justice
Madhumita Murgia – Financial Times
- Inside China’s controversial mission to reinvent the internet
- Google claims to have reached quantum supremacy
- How top health websites are sharing sensitive data with advertisers
Margi Murphy – The Telegraph
- Google’s Suleyman advises NHS after ‘illegal’ data project
- ‘I survived living in Silicon Valley’s own Animal House’
- Mosley’s grandson leads Palantir’s push into the NHS
Rowland Manthorpe – Sky News
- Coronavirus: National coronavirus testing centre only conducting 1,500 tests a day
- Coronavirus: The inside story of how government failed to develop a contact-tracing app
- Coronavirus: NHS unveils ‘data platform’ to track beds, staff and ventilators
Stephanie Kirchgaessner – The Guardian