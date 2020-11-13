Press Gazette today announces the finalists of the 2020 British Journalism Awards.

Some 80 judges spent three weeks reading more than 800 entries to come up with the shortlists for each award category.

They then met via Zoom to conduct judging sessions where they discussed the submitted work and arrived at a consensus view on the finalists.

The winners will be announced at a virtual awards event on the afternoon of 9 December – sign up to attend for free.

The shortlist for News Provider of the Year will be announced nearer the event.

There will be no shortlist for Journalist of the Year, the Marie Colvin Award or for the Barbara Blake Hannah Award (for the best entry from a BAME journalist). Those categories will be announced on the night after a second round of judging.

This year there will also be a new prize awarded by Press Gazette for Public Service Journalism. In the mould of the Pulitzer Prize in the US, this award will recognise the journalist or team that has gone the extra mile to serve the public interest this year.

The record number of entries to this year’s awards was driven in part by a subsidised entry scheme which made the awards free to enter for female journalists, disabled journalists and BAME journalists who did not have a publisher willing to cover their entry fee. Some 200 entries were submitted under the scheme which was supported by sponsorship from Google.

Chairman of the judges Dominic Ponsford said: “Considering the year we have had for news we expected some amazing entries and we were not disappointed.

“It was especially gratifying to see so many new voices recognised in this year’s shortlists. With more than 50 entrants in many categories, just making the shortlist is an incredible achievement.

“Thank you to the judges for giving up their time and to everyone who has entered.”

British Journalism Awards 2020 shortlist:

Arts

Vanessa Thorpe – The Observer

Alia Waheed – freelance (Marie Claire, The Observer)

Killian Fox – 1843 magazine, The Economist

Zing Tsjeng – Vice UK

Katie Hind – Mail on Sunday

Rachael Healy – The Guardian

Business, Finance and Economics

Jane Martinson – Tortoise

Philip Aldrick – The Times

Dan McCrum, Olaf Storbeck and Stefania Palma – Financial times

Gareth Davies, Charles Boutaud, Jonathan Ford and Max Harlow – The Bureau of Investigative Journalism

Rob Davies – The Guardian

Tom Witherow – Daily Mail

Miki Mistrati, Katherine Haywood, Jo Burge, Antony Barnett,

Oliver Smith and Peter Hirst – Channel 4: Dispatches

Donna Ferguson – The Guardian and Observer

Simon Neville – PA Media

Comment

Trevor Phillips – The Times

Ros Wynne-Jones – Daily Mirror

This ‘blue wall’ budget won’t fill Grimsby’s gaping holes

RAF hero Stan left on trolley for 12 hours in crisis-hit NHS Politics

Exploited meat plant workers can’t afford to be off with Covid

Janice Turner – The Times

Nesrine Malik – The Guardian

Yomi Adegoke – Freelance (Vogue, Washington Post, Guardian)

Stephen Bush – i

What lies beneath political fibs

A true test of Starmer’s resolve

Rhetoric has overtaken substance

Kuba Shand-Baptiste – The Independent

Marina Hyde – The Guardian

Innovation, sponsored by Google News Initiative

John Burn-Murdoch, Steven Bernard, Max Harlow,

Cale Tilford, David Blood, Joanna S Kao, William Rohde Madsen,

Caroline Nevitt, Alan Smith, Financial Times, Martin Stabe,

Aleksandra Wisniewska, Adrienne Klasa, Kieth Fray, Ændrew Rininsland, Valentina Romei, and Chris Giles – Financial Times

Martha Henriques – BBC

Miriam Wells, Rachel Hamada, Shirish Kulkarni and Ben du Preez – The Bureau of Investigative Journalism

Roger Cox – The Scotsman

Warren Nettleford and Seth Goolnik – Snapchat

Jordan Kelly-Linden, Hajra Rahim, Billy Hodder, Jasper Fulcher, Sam Moppet, Mia Teixeira, Anaïs De Busscher, Toby Saunders, Paul Nuki and Toby Dexter – The Telegraph

Politics

Anna Mikhailova – Daily Telegraph

Paul Brand and Dominique Heckels – ITV News

Care homes in crisis

Tim Shipman – The Sunday Times

Jack Stubbs and Guy Faulconbridge – Reuters

Matthew D’Ancona – Tortoise

Oli Dugmore, Aurore Kaddachi, Fran Drinkwater, Rich Cooper and

John Breslin – JOE Media

Nick Martin, Andy Lumb, Andy Brown and Fiona Mackie – Sky News

Will Hayward – Wales Online

Foreign

Robin Barnwell, Gesbeen Mohammad, David Henshaw, Evan Williams and Guy Creasey – Hardcash Productions/Channel 4

Richard Bilton, Andrew Head, David Gray, David Howell, Seamas McCracken, Farhad Mohammadi, Matt Bardo, Hannah O’Grady and Rachel Jupp – BBC Panorama (in collaboration with Sunday Times Insight team)

Jason Gale – Bloomberg News

Anthony Loyd – The Times

Jean Mackenzie – The Nine (BBC Scotland)

Claire Provost, Nandini Archer, Diana Cariboni, Lydia Namubiru, Kerry Cullinan, Francesca Visser, Isabella Cota, Sian Norris, Claudia Torrisi and Khatondi Soita Wepukhulu – Open Democracy

Nicolas Pelham – The Economist

Stuart Ramsay – Sky News

Patrick Strudwick – BuzzFeed News

Bel Trew, Samira el-Azar, Richard Hall and Oliver Carroll – The Independent

New Journalist of the Year

Kenza Bryan – The Sunday Times

Rianna Croxford – BBC News

Ruth Dacey – Yorkshire Post

Alexandra Heal – The Bureau of Investigative Journalism

Nicola Kelly- Freelance (The Guardian/Al Jazeera)

Jessica Morgan – Refinery29

Nimra Shahid – Freelance (Guardian)

Sarah Newey – Telegraph

Photojournalism

Ben Birchall – PA Media

Peter Byrne – PA Media

Aaron Chown – PA Media

Philip Coburn – Daily Mirror

Anthony Devlin – Getty Images

Adam Gerrard – Daily Mirror

Victoria Jones – PA Media

Hannah McKay – Reuters

Features Journalism

Felicity Baker, Martin Roberts, Peter Solomons, Tony Dolce, Robert Magee, Tony Fallshaw, Tony Gray, Steve Leach, Sophie Raworth, Bill Calder and Henry Jackson – BBC News

Andrew Bomford – PM (BBC Radio 4)

Chris Cook – Tortoise

Sophie Elmhirst – The Guardian

Katie Glass – The Sunday Times

Will Hayward – WalesOnline

Joshua Hunt – 1843 Magazine, The Economist

Ashitha Nagesh – BBC News

Nicolas Pelham – The Economist

Tom Rowley – 1843 Magazine, The Economist

Daniel Taylor – The Athletic UK

Ciaran Jenkins, Lucia Walker, Josh Ho and James McLaughlin – Channel 4 News

One devastating month inside a care home

Specialist Journalism

Robert Booth – The Guardian

Barnie Choudhury – Eastern Eye

Lawrence Dunhill – Health Service Journal

Zak Garner-Purkis – Construction News

Will Hazell – i

Lucie Heath – Inside Housing

Ben Hunte – BBC News

Nimo Omer – Freelance (Gal-dem)

Lindsay Pantry – Yorkshire Post

Julia Robinson – The Pharmaceutical Journal

Local

Shariqua Ahmed – Peterborough Matters

Katie French and Ryan Evans – Basingstoke Gazette

Jonathan Gibson – BBC Birmingham

Charles Thomson and Tom Bristow – Archant Investigations Unit

Leah Seator, Mark Harcus, Sarah Sutherland and Kerry Martin – The Orcadian

Robyn Vinter – Yorkshire Post

Susie Beever – Yorkshire Evening Post

Sam McBride – Belfast News Letter

Crime and Legal Affairs

Isla Traquair – podcast

Lizzie Dearden – The Independent

Mobeen Azhar, Jeremy Lee, Wes Thomas and Catey Sexton – BBC

Samantha Poling, Eamon T. O Connor, Shelley Jofre and Mona McAlinden – BBC Scotland

Stephen Wright and Richard Pendlebury – Daily Mail

Tarah Welsh, David Faye, Zack Adesina and Sam Francis – BBC London

Vikram Dodd – The Guardian

John Simpson, Poppy Damon, Will Roe and Karla Patella – The Times and Wireless Studios

Scoop

Anna Mikhailova, Michael Gillard, Christopher Hope, Louisa Wells – The Daily Telegraph

Chris Cook and Ella Hill – Tortoise

Dan Wootton – The Sun

Fergus Walsh, Adam Walker and Nicki Stiastny – BBC News

Jack Stubbs and Guy Faulconbridge – Reuters

Matthew Weaver – The Guardian |Pippa Crear and Jeremy Armstrong – Daily Mirror

Stuart Ramsay, Dominique van Heerden, Garwen McLuckie and Simone Baglivo – Sky News

Will Hazell – i

Interviewer

Daniel Taylor – The Athletic

David Wooding – The Sun

Decca Aitkenhead – The Sunday Times Magazine

Eddie Mair – LBC

Emily Maitlis – BBC

Jan Moir – Daily Mail

Emma Barnett – Emma Barnett Show, BBC 5 Live

Andrew Billen– The Times

Yomi Adegoke – freelance (British Vogue, G2, The Observer)

Investigation

Alasdair Glennie, Monika Ghosh, Eamonn Matthews, Antony Barnett and Tom Lowe – Dispatches, Channel 4

Dan McCrum, Olaf Storbeck, Sam Jones, Paul Murphy and Helen Warrell – Financial Times

Gareth Davies, Charles Boutaud – The Bureau of Investigative Journalism & Jonathan Ford and Max Harlow – Financial Times

Ian Birrell – freelance (Tortoise)

Jonathan Calvert and George Arbuthnott – Insight, The Sunday Times

Mary Fitzgerald, Peter Geoghegan, Tansy Hoskins, Cori Crider, Caroline Molloy, Adam Ramsay – openDemocracy & Seth Thévoz (freelance) and David Conn (The Guardian)

Mobeen Azhar, Jeremy Lee, Wes Thomas and Catey Sexton – BBC Three

Nick Wallis, Robert Nicholson, Will Yates, Emma Barnaby, Alexis Hood and David Prest – BBC Radio 4

Noel Titheradge and Ed Thomas – BBC News

Paul Lewis, Felicity Lawrence, David Conn, Severin Carrell, David Pegg, Harry Davies and Rob Evans – The Guardian

Richard Bilton, Andrew Head, David Gray, David Howell, Seamas McCracken, Farhad Mohammadi, Matt Bardo, Hannah O’Grady and Rachel Jupp – BBC Panorama (in collaboration with Sunday Times Insight team)

Tom Kelly, Susie Coen and Sophie Borland – Daily Mail

Anti-corruption journalism, sponsored by Global Witness

Emma Youle – HuffPost UK

George Odling and Tom Kelly – Daily Mail

James Badcock and Roland Oliphant – Telegraph

Jonathan Calvert, George Arbuthnott and David Collins – Insight, The Sunday Times

Juliette Garside, David Pegg, Hilary Osborne, Jason Burke and Paul Lewis – The Guardian

Kit Chellel, Joe Light and Ruth Olurounbi – Bloomberg Businessweek

Paul Caruana Galizia and Gary Marshall – Tortoise

Sam Jones, Paul Murphy, Helen Warrell and Dan McCrum – Financial Times

Tom Kelly – Daily Mail

Campaign of the Year

Books for Schools, The Sun (Caroline Iggulden, Nathan Pearson, Aimee Burge, Natasha Harding, Simon Copeland, John Moorhead)

Time To End Cystic Fibrosis Drug Scandal, Daily Express (Chris Riches)

Coronavirus care homes crisis, Sunday People (Dan Warburton, Amy Sharpe, Alan Selby, John Siddle and Phil Cardy.)

Save Our Family Farms, Mail on Sunday (Glen Owen, Brendan Carlin, Mark Hookham, Michael Powell, James Heale, Nick Craven, Peter Sheridan, Valerie Elliott, Giulia Crouch, Max Aitchison)

Betrayal of the Brave, Daily Mail (Larisa Brown, David Williams)

End This Injustice, Daily Express (Liz Perkins)

Hear Our Voice: Campaign for a Patients’ Commissioner, The Sunday Post (Marion Scott)

Mail Force, Daily Mail (Robert Hardman)

Polluted rivers, The Guardian (Sandra Laville)

Racism in medicine, The BMJ (Zosia Kmietowicz)

Health and Life Sciences

Ani Hovhannisyan, Arya Karijo, Claire Provost, Diana Cariboni, Kerry Cullinan, Khatondi Soita Wepukhulu, Lydia Namubiru, Nandini Archer – Open Democracy

Debora MacKenzie – freelance (New Scientist/Guardian)

Emily Morgan – ITV News

Faye Kirkland, Noel Titheradge – BBC News

Jack Foster, Fraser Knight – Global’s Newsroom Scotland

Jo Macfarlane – The Mail on Sunday

Katherine Rushton, Sophie Barnes – The Telegraph

Peter Foster, Michael Pooler – Financial Times

Sarah Boseley – The Guardian

Simon Akam – 1843 Magazine

Science

André Campos, Sam Cutler, Alexandra Heal, Piero Locattelli, Dom Phillips, Andrew Wasley – The Bureau of Investigative Journalism, The Guardian, Repórter Brasil

Elizabeth Gibney – Nature

John Ingham – Daily Express

Neil Munshi – FT Magazine

Rachael Pells – freelance (Wired/Guardian/i)

Sabrina Weiss – Wired UK

Stephen Grey, Andrew MacAskill, Ryan McNeill, Steve Stecklow, Tommy Wilkes – Reuters

Tom Parry – Daily Mirror

Tony Allen-Mills, Andrew Gregory – The Sunday Times

Sport

Alan Dawson – Insider

Darren Lewis – Daily Mirror

Jeff Powell – Daily Mail

Kate Rowan – The Telegraph

Mark Daly, Calum McKay, Kate McDonald, Shelley Jofre, Karen Wightman – BBC Scotland/Panorama

Matt Lawton – The Times

Matt Slater – The Athletic UK

Rob Draper, Nick Harris, Edmund Willison – The Mail on Sunday sports investigation team

Sally Nugent – BBC Breakfast

Technology, sponsored by Huawei

Alexi Mostrous – Tortoise

Carlotta Dotto, Lydia Morrish – First Draft

Karl Flinders, Computer Weekly editorial team – Computer Weekly

Madhumita Murgia – Financial Times

Margi Murphy – The Telegraph

Rowland Manthorpe – Sky News

Stephanie Kirchgaessner – The Guardian