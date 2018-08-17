All Sections

August 17, 2018

The Atlantic poaches New York Times journalist Prashant Rao to fill global editor role

By Dorothy Musariri Twitter

New York Times deputy Europe business editor Prashant Rao has been appointed as the new global editor of The Atlantic, as the monthly news magazine expands its editorial team in Europe.

Rao, who succeeds former global editor Kathy Gilsinan from October, will be based in the Atlantic’s London office, which opened last summer.

Jeffrey Goldberg, editor-in-chief of The Atlantic, described Rao as an “editorial force”, adding: “He’s overflowing with ideas about how a real-time magazine can cover the biggest stories on the planet.”

Rao has spent three years at the NY Times covering business, economics and finance in Europe. The Atlantic poached former NY Times writer Rachel Donadio last year to be its Paris correspondent.

Rao will oversee the Atlantic’s team of reporters in London, Washington and Paris and cover “a wide range of beats related to US foreign policy, democracy, and global conflict”, said a spokesperson.

The Atlantic has said it is undergoing an “ambitious expansion” this year, which will add “100 new staff and investments” across its platforms.

It said it plans to double its team covering politics and national affairs, with ten new reporter and editor positions being created.

