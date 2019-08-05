The Athletic UK: Full list of staff poached from national and regional press

The Athletic has targeted some of the top sports journalists in the UK for its coverage of the football Premier League, which launched today.
Press Gazette spoke with Athletic UK managing director Ed Malyon (pictured), ex-sports editor at the Independent, about the launch.
The US-based sports news subscription service has hired more than 50 UK editorial staff, all of whom are offered equity in the company.
“For me that was quite a big thing because when you work for a newspaper, you never had a stake in what you’re doing, Malyon told Press Gazette.
“You still work your arse off, but you never have any tangible upside on what happens to it, so that was certainly an attractive thing for me and several people that we’ve hired have mentioned it too.”
Former Times sports editor Alex Kay-Jelski will lead editorial coverage.
Freelances will be used to fill in gaps in reporting, or “where brilliant opportunities arise” that staff cannot cover, an Athletic UK spokesperson said.
They added that for staff covering a football team that is relegated from the Premier League “the assumption would be that the writer in question would continue to cover them”.
“There is a chance they’d be reassigned to another club but it would seem a waste of The Athletic’s efforts in establishing coverage of that club.”
The full list of 57 staff, some of whom have yet to see out their notice periods at their former publications, includes six women.
The Athletic UK’s editorial staff (and the football clubs they cover) comprises:
Staff writers:
- Adam Leventhal – Watford
- Amy Lawrence – Arsenal
- Andy Naylor – Brighton and Hove Albion
- Andy Jones – Burnley
- Andy Mitten – Manchester United
- Carl Anka – Southampton
- Charlie Eccleshare – Tottenham Hotspur
- Chris Waugh – Newcastle United
- Gregg Evans – Aston Villa
- Greg O’Keeffe – Everton
- James McNicholas – Arsenal
- James Pearce – Liverpool
- Jordan Campbell – Rangers
- Kieran Devlin – Celtic
- Laurie Whitwell – Manchester United
- Liam Twomey – Chelsea
- Matt Woosnam – Crystal Palace
- Michael Bailey – Norwich City
- Nancy Frostick – Sheffield Wednesday
- Patrick Boyland – Everton
- Paul Taylor – Nottingham Forrest
- Peter Rutzler – AFC Bournemouth
- Phil Hay – Leeds United
- Richard Sutcliffe – Sheffield United
- Rob Tanner – Leicester City
- Roshane Thomas – West Ham United
- Ryan Conway – Derby County
- Sam Lee – Manchester City
- Simon Hughes – Liverpool
- Steve Madeley – West Bromwich Albion
- Tim Spiers – Wolverhampton Wonders
- Rafa Honigstein – German Bundesliga
- Kieran Theivam – Women’s football
- David Ornstein – News/video/transfers
- Danny Taylor – League-wide reporter
- Jack Pitt Brooke – League-wide reporter
- Oliver Kay -League-wide reporter
- Michael Cox – Tactical analysis
- Jack Lang – Features
- Michael Walker – Features
- Adam Crafton – Features
- George Caulkin – Staff writer (North East)
- Dom Fifield – Staff writer
- Stuart James – Staff writer
Editors and staff
- Adam Hurrey
- Alex Kay-Jelski – Editor
- Charlie Scott – Staff editor
- David Jordan
- Ed Malyon – UK managing director
- Hannah Widdis
- Harriet Drudge – Social media manager
- James Maw – Staff editor
- Kevin Coulson – Staff editor
- Laura Williamson – Senior editor
- Neil Rowlands
- Sarah Shephard
- Daniel Barnes
