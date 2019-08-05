The Athletic UK: Full list of staff poached from national and regional press

The Athletic has targeted some of the top sports journalists in the UK for its coverage of the football Premier League, which launched today.

Press Gazette spoke with Athletic UK managing director Ed Malyon (pictured), ex-sports editor at the Independent, about the launch.

The US-based sports news subscription service has hired more than 50 UK editorial staff, all of whom are offered equity in the company.

“For me that was quite a big thing because when you work for a newspaper, you never had a stake in what you’re doing, Malyon told Press Gazette.

“You still work your arse off, but you never have any tangible upside on what happens to it, so that was certainly an attractive thing for me and several people that we’ve hired have mentioned it too.”

Former Times sports editor Alex Kay-Jelski will lead editorial coverage.

Freelances will be used to fill in gaps in reporting, or “where brilliant opportunities arise” that staff cannot cover, an Athletic UK spokesperson said.

They added that for staff covering a football team that is relegated from the Premier League “the assumption would be that the writer in question would continue to cover them”.

“There is a chance they’d be reassigned to another club but it would seem a waste of The Athletic’s efforts in establishing coverage of that club.”

The full list of 57 staff, some of whom have yet to see out their notice periods at their former publications, includes six women.

The Athletic UK’s editorial staff (and the football clubs they cover) comprises:

Staff writers:

Adam Leventhal – Watford Amy Lawrence – Arsenal Andy Naylor – Brighton and Hove Albion Andy Jones – Burnley Andy Mitten – Manchester United Carl Anka – Southampton Charlie Eccleshare – Tottenham Hotspur Chris Waugh – Newcastle United Gregg Evans – Aston Villa Greg O’Keeffe – Everton James McNicholas – Arsenal James Pearce – Liverpool Jordan Campbell – Rangers Kieran Devlin – Celtic Laurie Whitwell – Manchester United Liam Twomey – Chelsea Matt Woosnam – Crystal Palace Michael Bailey – Norwich City Nancy Frostick – Sheffield Wednesday Patrick Boyland – Everton Paul Taylor – Nottingham Forrest Peter Rutzler – AFC Bournemouth Phil Hay – Leeds United Richard Sutcliffe – Sheffield United Rob Tanner – Leicester City Roshane Thomas – West Ham United Ryan Conway – Derby County Sam Lee – Manchester City Simon Hughes – Liverpool Steve Madeley – West Bromwich Albion Tim Spiers – Wolverhampton Wonders Rafa Honigstein – German Bundesliga Kieran Theivam – Women’s football David Ornstein – News/video/transfers Danny Taylor – League-wide reporter Jack Pitt Brooke – League-wide reporter Oliver Kay -League-wide reporter Michael Cox – Tactical analysis Jack Lang – Features Michael Walker – Features Adam Crafton – Features George Caulkin – Staff writer (North East) Dom Fifield – Staff writer Stuart James – Staff writer

Editors and staff

Adam Hurrey Alex Kay-Jelski – Editor Charlie Scott – Staff editor David Jordan Ed Malyon – UK managing director Hannah Widdis Harriet Drudge – Social media manager James Maw – Staff editor Kevin Coulson – Staff editor Laura Williamson – Senior editor Neil Rowlands Sarah Shephard Daniel Barnes

