
July 31, 2018

Telegraph's Kate McCann joins Sky News politics team as Sky's Beth Rigby promoted to deputy political editor

By Freddy Mayhew Twitter

The Telegraph’s Kate McCann is joining Sky News as a political correspondent, with Sky’s Beth Rigby promoted to deputy political editor.

McCann is currently chairman of the Parliamentary Press Gallery and has worked in the Westminster Lobby for more than four years, including for the Sun and City AM newspapers.

She joined the Telegraph as senior political correspondent in September 2015 and has previously worked for the Guardian.

Rigby joined Sky two years ago from the Times where she was media editor.

Sky News director of newsgathering Jonathan Levy said: “Kate is a rising star of the Lobby and a proven story-getter.

“She’ll be a fantastic addition to our excellent team at Westminster as we head into a defining period in British politics.”

McCann said: “I’m looking forward to joining Sky News’ Westminster team at one of the most interesting times in British politics. There are some really exciting plans for the team which I can’t wait to be part of.”

In other changes to Sky News’ politics team, north of England correspondent Nick Martin has been made politics and people correspondent. The role will see him “exploring the impact of politics of people beyond Westminster”, according to Sky.

