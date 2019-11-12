Telegraph to make website free for a day to mark 25 years online

The Telegraph will open up its paywall for one day this week to mark its 25th anniversary online.

Telegraph.co.uk will be entirely free to access for 25 hours from 6am tomorrow until 7am on Thursday.

The website launched on 15 November 1994 and was originally known as the Electronic Telegraph, then Europe’s first daily newspaper website. It was updated just once a day.

On its first day, the website led with news that the Conservative Government had blocked an “open inquiry on MPs’ cash”, according to the Telegraph.

The website has since undergone a number of changes, most notably putting up a metered paywall In March 2013, switching to a premium subscription model in 2016.



It launched a new-look homepage this summer which drew comparisons with the New York Times.

The Telegraph now has 5m registered users, of which 400,000 are paying subscribers across print and digital.

In a message to registered users about the title’s birthday offer, the title said: “You’ll find brilliant opinion pieces, leading insights and more award-winning journalism, all of which is usually for subscribers’ eyes only.

“It’s our way of thanking you for your loyal readership.”