Telegraph revamps Saturday lifestyle magazine

The Telegraph has revamped its weekly Saturday lifestyle magazine with “more content” and new regular sections.

The Telegraph Magazine, now in its 55th year, will have a new look tomorrow with a new “Downtime” section, which will include refreshed food pages Saturday Supper Club and Tried and Tasted.

New regular features will include Sudden Entrepreneur, My Saturday and Change of Life, while there will be “more shoppable ideas and inspiration” in the interiors section, the Telegraph said.

It also promised a refreshed cover and creative design throughout.

Editor Marianne Jones (pictured) said: “The new look Telegraph Magazine is designed to put our intelligent, engaged readers at its core, with more content and sections relevant to their changing lives and aspirations.

“In its 55th year the magazine is thriving and continues to be an essential part of the weekend both online and in print.”

The Telegraph Magazine was highly commended for magazine of the year at this year’s National Press Awards.

Jones took over editorship of the magazine in March.

She is also editor-in-chief of the Sunday Telegraph’s lifestyle magazine Stella , which has also seen a refresh this year with a new masthead and a new weekly section called Smart Shopping.

