
September 19, 2018

Telegraph introduces 'significant' equal parental pay policy as it continues towards target of zero gender pay gap by 2025

By Dorothy Musariri Twitter

The Telegraph has become one of the first companies in the UK to introduce an equal parental pay policy for employees to care for their children “without hindering their career”.

The policy entitles both new mothers and fathers at the news organisation 26 weeks of full pay for parental leave.

Gnosoulla Tsioupra-Lewis, chief people officer at the Telegraph, said: “This is a hugely important – market leading – step. The Telegraph is an inclusive employer who supports working families.

“This new policy offers both parents the choice to take equal responsibility for caring for their child – without hindering their career here.”

Telegraph chief executive Nick Hugh (pictured) said: “I am truly proud that we will be offering all our staff equal parental pay.

“This is a significant policy and reflects our ongoing commitment to have a zero gender pay gap by 2025.”

The policy will start on 1 January next year for babies due after that date.

In the past year the company has previously introduced flexible working to increase the proportion of women who are able to return to work after maternity leave.

Earlier this year it was revealed that Telegraph Media Group has a median gender pay gap favouring men of 23.36 per cent, the fourth worst of any UK publisher or broadcaster.

At the time, Hugh said “while we are moving in the right direction, we have much to do”, calling the gap between the average pay for men and women “unacceptable”.

“Women should have the same opportunities to advance their career as men. It is not only right for society but for the success of our business,” he added.

The Telegraph has also previously introduced 50 per cent female shortlists for all vacancies.

Picture: Telegraph

