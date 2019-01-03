Telegraph hires former Waitrose Food magazine editor William Sitwell after departure in vegan row

The Telegraph has appointed William Sitwell as a writer and commentator, two months after the former Waitrose Food magazine editor stepped down over comments he made in an email to a freelance in which he proposed a series on “killing vegans”.

Sitwell will write a new restaurant review column for the Telegraph’s Saturday magazine and website, starting this weekend, and will also contribute occasional features for the newspaper.

Jane Bruton, the Telegraph’s deputy editor and director of lifestyle, said: “I’m delighted to welcome William to The Telegraph and his new weekly column will be an insightful addition to Saturday’s magazine.

“With a wealth of experience as a food critic, author and broadcaster, he will bring a unique voice to our existing roster of talented journalists and critics.”

Sitwell stepped down from his former role in October as he apologised “to any food- and life-loving vegan who was genuinely offended by remarks written by me as an ill-judged joke in a private email”.

Freelance food and travel writer Selene Nelson contacted Sitwell on 23 October with a pitch for a series on vegan cooking. Waitrose has recently expanded its range of vegan and vegetarian products.

Sitwell’s reply the same day, first reported by Buzzfeed News, read: “How about a series on killing vegans, one by one. Ways to trap them? How to interrogate them properly?

“Exposing their hypocrisy? Force-feed them meat? Make them eat steak and drink red wine?”

The Telegraph also announced today that Michael Deacon will take up a new column in the Saturday magazine later this year to replace his food column. His parliamentary sketches for the newspaper will continue.

