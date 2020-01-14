Telegraph Europe editor Peter Foster leaves title after 21 years to join FT

Telegraph Europe editor Peter Foster has left the newspaper after 21 years to join the Financial Times as public policy editor.

The FT said the new hire marked a “significant investment” in its coverage of the UK under new editor Roula Khalaf, who takes over from Lionel Barber on Friday.

Foster will head up a team of reporters covering Whitehall and work closely alongside both the FT’s politics team, led by political editor George Parker, and its economics team under Chris Giles.

Khalaf said: “[Foster’s] reputation for breaking important stories on both sides of one of the most complex issues in UK and European history is based on a wealth of experience and outstanding relationships.

“Our readers will benefit from his forensic policy analysis at a critical time for the future of the UK.”

Foster has held the position of Europe editor at the Telegraph since 2015. His previous roles at the title include US editor, China correspondent and South Asia correspondent.

“I am truly excited to be joining the Financial Times at such a pivotal moment in the UK’s national journey,” he said.

“Whatever the precise outcome of the next phase of Brexit negotiations, the UK stands on the cusp of the most profound political and economic transformation in a generation.

“I look forward to documenting for FT readers this coming period of intense change, far beyond the bubbles of Westminster and Whitehall.”

Foster, who will start his new role in the spring, added on Twitter that he would “do my best to ferret out and analyse what is actually happening, rather than what our politicians would have us believe is happening”.

He also said he plans to work with colleagues outside London “looking and listening [to] how all this politics and policy actually lands”.

Last week Khalaf appointed FT financial editor Patrick Jenkins as her successor in the deputy editor role when she takes over from Barber.

Picture: Julian Simmonds/Telegraph