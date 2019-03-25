Telegraph deputy political editor Steven Swinford moves to Times

Telegraph deputy political editor Steven Swinford is set to move to the Times.

Swinford (pictured) is replacing the Times’ current deputy political editor Sam Coates, who leaves to join Sky News’ Westminster line-up this summer.

Swinford has been in his current role at the Daily Telegraph since 2015, has worked in the lobby for the past six years and previously worked at the Sunday Times.

The Times also announced today that health editor Chris Smyth will become Whitehall editor in September.

He will continue to report on health policy from Westminster alongside his work covering politics.

Francis Elliott remains political editor at the Times and declared the team “election ready” on Twitter with the addition of Swinford and Smyth.

Alexi Mostrous, currently Saturday news editor at the Times, has also been appointed senior news reporter.

