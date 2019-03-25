All Sections

View and post jobs in journalism

In the news

Close
[mashshare]
All sections

Search

Dismiss

Menu

In the news

Close
March 25, 2019

Telegraph deputy political editor Steven Swinford moves to Times

By Charlotte Tobitt Twitter

Telegraph deputy political editor Steven Swinford is set to move to the Times.

Swinford (pictured) is replacing the Times’ current deputy political editor Sam Coates, who leaves to join Sky News’ Westminster line-up this summer.

Swinford has been in his current role at the Daily Telegraph since 2015, has worked in the lobby for the past six years and previously worked at the Sunday Times.

The Times also announced today that health editor Chris Smyth will become Whitehall editor in September.

He will continue to report on health policy from Westminster alongside his work covering politics.

Francis Elliott remains political editor at the Times and declared the team “election ready” on Twitter with the addition of Swinford and Smyth.

Alexi Mostrous, currently Saturday news editor at the Times, has also been appointed senior news reporter.

Picture: Telegraph Media Group/Fiona Hanson

Related Stories

Explore these topics

Browse, search and add journalism jobs
Comments
No comments to display

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More content

Post a job on Press Gazette

Most Popular

  1. Talkradio admits George Galloway shows 'crossed the line' as Ofcom threatens sanctions over impartiality breach Talkradio admits George Galloway shows 'crossed the line' as Ofcom threatens sanctions over impartiality breach
  2. Apple launches news and digital magazine subscription service with more than 300 titles Apple launches news and digital magazine subscription service with more than 300 titles
  3. Sun pulls support for Theresa May and 'with regret' uses splash to urge PM to step down Sun pulls support for Theresa May and 'with regret' uses splash to urge PM to step down
  4. US publisher continues to eye takeover of Newsquest parent company Gannett with new backing from financial investor US publisher continues to eye takeover of Newsquest parent company Gannett with new backing from financial investor
  5. Telegraph's Kate McCann joins Sky News politics team as Sky's Beth Rigby promoted to deputy political editor Telegraph's Kate McCann joins Sky News politics team as Sky's Beth Rigby promoted to deputy political editor

Latest Jobs