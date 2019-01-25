All Sections

January 25, 2019

Telegraph cuts video staff as it turns focus to subscriptions

By Charlotte Tobitt Twitter

The Telegraph’s video team has been hit by job cuts following an internal review, Press Gazette has learned.

The title undertook a review of the team in November and December as it considered the “most effective way” of delivering video and audio journalism as it focuses on subscription revenue.

Press Gazette understands redundancies fell before Christmas, with fewer than ten believed to be affected.

A Telegraph spokesperson told Press Gazette: “At the end of 2018, The Telegraph conducted a review into its video department, restructuring resource to enable investment in our newsroom.

“We continue to produce award-winning video and audio journalism as we pursue our number one business priority of subscriptions.”

In November, the newsbrand had said it was looking at “the most effective way to be able to deliver video and audio journalism to our audience”.

It said: “The Telegraph is committed to investing in journalism to support our subscription-first vision and we need to continually assess the business with that in mind.”

The Telegraph’s full-year financial figures for 2017 showed digital subscription revenues had risen by a third year-on-year.

In August, the Telegraph reached its target of 3m registrations in 2018 four months early, although it has not revealed how many of these pay for premium content behind its partial paywall.

In 2017 the Telegraph hired broadcast journalists, including former Sky News executive producer Rob Owers as director of video and audio, to help move the team forward.

The year before it launched its dedicated online video hub producing original content for viewers, which it said was built in-house and billed as a “brand new industry-leading portal”.

Picture: Eddie Mulholland/Telegraph

