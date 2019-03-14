The Telegraph has promoted two of its senior magazine editors as it prepares to expand its luxury lifestyle brand.

Head of magazines Sasha Slater (pictured top) is taking on a wider remit, developing a membership strategy and new digital products around Telegraph Luxury, which has an upmarket focus.

She will no longer edit the Telegraph Magazine, published every Saturday, as a result, but will continue to edit the Telegraph Luxury online section and its print supplements, including the quarterly Ultratravel magazine.

Marianne Jones (pictured below), editor of the Sunday Telegraph’s lifestyle magazine Stella, will replace Jones as Telegraph Magazine editor.

She will continue as editor-in-chief of Stella, for which a replacement editor has yet to be announced.

The magazine was “refreshed” with a new masthead and a new weekly section called Smart Shopping last month.

In her new role, Slater will also be responsible for the development of new editorial lifestyle products, alongside deputy editor and director of lifestyle Jane Bruton, and continue to oversee fashion coverage across all Telegraph supplements alongside head of fashion Lisa Armstrong.

Bruton said: “Both Stella Magazine and The Telegraph Magazine have been shortlisted at this year’s National Press Awards for magazine of the year, which is a reflection of the great editorial teams and the work of Marianne and Sasha respectively.

“I’m delighted to be working with them both to develop new editorial products for our lifestyle brands.”

Jones was appointed Stella editor in 2015 and the Telegraph said in a statement that she has “transformed” the magazine by introducing new features and columnists and expanding with a daily newsletter, social media channels and an upcoming inaugural live event in May.

Picture: The Telegraph