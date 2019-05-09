Four people, including a teenage boy, have been arrested as part of an ongoing police investigation into the murder of journalist Lyra McKee.

The Police Service of Northern Ireland said detectives made the arrests this morning under terror laws and are now questioning four males, aged 15, 18, 38 and 51, in at a police station in Belfast.

McKee was shot dead as she reported on rioting in the Creggan area of Derry on 18 April. The arrests are in connection with the violence, which followed a police search operation aimed at disrupting dissident republicans.

More than 50 petrol bombs were thrown at officers and two cars were hijacked and set on fire before shots were fired “indiscriminately”.

Terror group the New IRA later admitted responsibility for McKee’s death.

Detective Superintendent Jason Murphy, said: “As part of this morning’s operation detectives carried out searches at four houses in the city and arrested four people in connection with the violence which was orchestrated on the streets of Creggan on the evening of Lyra McKee’s murder.”

Murphy, the senior detective leading the investigation, also thanked the public for its “widespread support” after more than 140 people sent in images, footage and other details.

But he added: “I still want to hear from anyone who can tell us anything they know.”

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, or upload any footage to the Major Incident Public Portal.

McKee was a freelance journalist who frequently wrote about the legacy of the Troubles in Northern Ireland and campaigned on LGBT issues.

Her family last week issued a statement thanking “all those who have been supporting us through the darkest of times and to those who will continue to do so”.

“The outpouring of love, respect and admiration for our dear Lyra, has been of great comfort to us in these dark days,” they said.

“To know that our wee Lyra was so well-loved across the globe and by people of all walks of life, is a true testament to her personal philosophy and her vision for the world.



Picture: Family handout/PA Wire