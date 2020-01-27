The Sun’s Dan Wootton is taking over the drivetime show on Talkradio from Eamonn Holmes.

It comes weeks after he broke the story that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were planning to move to Canada and step away from royal duties.

Wootton will host the afternoon show on Mondays to Thursdays, starting later this month. He has presented a weekly show on the station since March 2018.

The Sun executive editor and showbiz journalist said his radio show will feature breaking news, entertainment, A-listers and “feisty” political guests.

The Sun and Talkradio are both ultimately owned by Rupert Murdoch’s News UK. Talkradio is part of Wireless Group.

Wootton said: “I’m so excited to take on an expanded role at News UK, and build on the excitement and energy I’ve enjoyed so much on my weekly show on Talkradio.

“Eamonn is broadcasting royalty, and I’ve learned so much from him. It’s an absolute privilege to be able to carry on the conversation at Drivetime, building on Eamonn’s amazing success.

“My show will have the breaking news of the day and the biggest newsmakers, combined with feisty political debate and A-list guests.”

Wootton joined the Sun in 2013 and has held a number of senior roles, including editor of the Bizarre showbiz column, head of showbiz and associate editor for showbiz and TV.

He won the Arts and Entertainment journalism prize at the British Journalism Awards 2017.

According to Wootton, Holmes is too busy at the age of 60 to keep up the daily show alongside his commitments on ITV’s This Morning, various documentaries and his football podcast, but he will continue to appear on Talkradio and its sister station Talksport.

Wireless chief executive Scott Taunton said: “Dan is a world-class journalist, and has broken some of the biggest exclusives of recent years.

“I’m absolutely thrilled that he has committed to expanding his contribution to Talkradio, bringing his insider take on the day’s news and the best guests from his bulging contacts book, as the station continues to drive record growth.”

