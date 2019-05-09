Sunday Telegraph poaches new Stella magazine editor from Grazia

The Sunday Telegraph has appointed Grazia acting editor Caroline Barrett as the new editor of its women’s lifestyle magazine Stella.

Barrett replaces Marianne Jones, who will continue as editor-in-chief at Stella alongside her new appointment as editor of the Telegraph Magazine.

Telegraph deputy lifestyle director Hattie Brett will join Grazia as editor in June, with Barrett due to start at Stella in the summer.

Barrett, previously assistant editor then deputy editor at Grazia, has spent more than 20 years in national newspapers and magazines.

Stella was “refreshed” with a new masthead and a new weekly section called Smart Shopping in February.

Jones said: “It is an incredibly exciting year for Stella Magazine after its recent refresh and its forthcoming first-ever live event.

“Caroline will be a great addition to the fantastic team and we all look forward to working with her as we continue to expand the Stella brand.”

Sarah Slater, who edits the Telegraph Luxury online section and its print supplements, added: “As the Telegraph’s magazine portfolio goes from strength to strength, I am hugely looking forward to welcoming Caroline to the best team in the business.”