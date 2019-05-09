All Sections

View and post jobs in journalism

In the news

Close
[mashshare]
All sections

Search

Dismiss

Menu

In the news

Close
May 9, 2019

Sunday Telegraph poaches new Stella magazine editor from Grazia

By Charlotte Tobitt Twitter

The Sunday Telegraph has appointed Grazia acting editor Caroline Barrett as the new editor of its women’s lifestyle magazine Stella.

Barrett replaces Marianne Jones, who will continue as editor-in-chief at Stella alongside her new appointment as editor of the Telegraph Magazine.

Telegraph deputy lifestyle director Hattie Brett will join Grazia as editor in June, with Barrett due to start at Stella in the summer.

Barrett, previously assistant editor then deputy editor at Grazia, has spent more than 20 years in national newspapers and magazines.

Stella was “refreshed” with a new masthead and a new weekly section called Smart Shopping in February.

Jones said: “It is an incredibly exciting year for Stella Magazine after its recent refresh and its forthcoming first-ever live event.

“Caroline will be a great addition to the fantastic team and we all look forward to working with her as we continue to expand the Stella brand.”

Sarah Slater, who edits the Telegraph Luxury online section and its print supplements, added: “As the Telegraph’s magazine portfolio goes from strength to strength, I am hugely looking forward to welcoming Caroline to the best team in the business.”

Related Stories

Explore these topics

Browse, search and add journalism jobs
Comments
No comments to display

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More content

Post a job on Press Gazette

Most Popular

  1. Royal baby: Daily Mail scoops Meghan's hospital birth as BBC's Nicholas Witchell cuts short live report Royal baby: Daily Mail scoops Meghan's hospital birth as BBC's Nicholas Witchell cuts short live report
  2. Danny Baker labels BBC sacking over royal baby chimp tweet a 'masterclass of pompous faux-gravity' Danny Baker labels BBC sacking over royal baby chimp tweet a 'masterclass of pompous faux-gravity'
  3. Sunday Telegraph poaches new Stella magazine editor from Grazia Sunday Telegraph poaches new Stella magazine editor from Grazia
  4. Newsquest grows profits to £108m after free paper closures in 2018
  5. 'You can’t carry on chasing politicians... forever,' says Michael Crick on Channel 4 News departure 'You can’t carry on chasing politicians... forever,' says Michael Crick on Channel 4 News departure

Latest Jobs

Centaur Media sells engineering titles to Mark Allen Group as profits climb