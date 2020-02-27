Sunday Mail editor leaves as seven redundancies fall at Reach Scotland

The editor of the Sunday Mail left the title last week as seven redundancies fell across the newspaper and sister Scottish title the Daily Record.

Brendan McGinty was appointed editor of the Mail and deputy editor of the Record in October 2016 when the editorial teams of the two Glasgow-based papers merged to create a seven-day operation.

McGinty had worked on the Sunday Mail since joining as a reporter in 2001, spending eight years as news editor and four as deputy editor.

He has been replaced as Mail editor by Lorna Hughes, the title’s first female editor in its 101-year history. It is believed she is the first female editor at any Scottish national newspaper for more than 20 years.

Reach, publisher of the Mirror, Express and Star titles, did not confirm which six other roles had been affected by the redundancies.

A spokesperson for the Daily Record and Sunday Mail said: “A number of redundancies were made last week at the Daily Record and Sunday Mail.

“We want to thank those members of staff for their work and wish them the very best for the future.”

The titles are the best-selling Scottish newspapers. The Sunday Mail had a circulation of 105,451 in January while the Daily Record had sales of 104,343 according to the latest ABC figures.