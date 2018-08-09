All Sections

View and post jobs in journalism

In the news

Close
[mashshare]
All sections

Search

Menu

In the news

Close
August 9, 2018

Sunday Herald editor Neil Mackay steps down after 'ill-health' forces him to 'reassess priorities'

By Freddy Mayhew Twitter

Sunday Herald editor Neil Mackay has said he is stepping down after ill-health forced him to “reassess my priorities” after three years in charge.

Mackay confirmed his departure from the Newsquest-owned weekly on Twitter, but will still remain a writer-at-large across all Herald titles, which includes The Herald, Glasgow Evening Time and The National.

In a tweet, he said: “Some ill-health made me reassess my priorities. I loved my years as editor but the role is all-consuming and getting back to writing is what I want. Salute to the team – best in the biz.”

Prior to his move to Herald, Mackay wrote for the Big Issue and Scotland on Sunday.

Related Stories

Explore these topics

Browse, search and add journalism jobs
Comments
No comments to display

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More content

Post a job on Press Gazette

Most Popular

  1. Absence of local reporters at football match a 'damning indictment' of lack of investment in regional media, says sports writer Absence of local reporters at football match a 'damning indictment' of lack of investment in regional media, says sports writer
  2. SEO tips for journalists: 'SEO is not really a dark art, it's common sense' SEO tips for journalists: 'SEO is not really a dark art, it's common sense'
  3. Jewish News foreign editor takes leave after criticising paper's coverage of Labour anti-Semitism row in Canary interview Jewish News foreign editor takes leave after criticising paper's coverage of Labour anti-Semitism row in Canary interview
  4. Thurrock Independent 'blacklisted' by local council after editor's 'vexatious and unreasonable' actions Thurrock Independent 'blacklisted' by local council after editor's 'vexatious and unreasonable' actions
  5. British Journalism Awards for Specialist Media 2018: Full shortlist for inaugural awards revealed British Journalism Awards for Specialist Media 2018: Full shortlist for inaugural awards revealed

Latest Jobs