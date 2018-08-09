Sunday Herald editor Neil Mackay steps down after 'ill-health' forces him to 'reassess priorities'

Sunday Herald editor Neil Mackay has said he is stepping down after ill-health forced him to “reassess my priorities” after three years in charge.

Mackay confirmed his departure from the Newsquest-owned weekly on Twitter, but will still remain a writer-at-large across all Herald titles, which includes The Herald, Glasgow Evening Time and The National.

In a tweet, he said: “Some ill-health made me reassess my priorities. I loved my years as editor but the role is all-consuming and getting back to writing is what I want. Salute to the team – best in the biz.”

Prior to his move to Herald, Mackay wrote for the Big Issue and Scotland on Sunday.