Sun publisher reports pre-tax loss of £67.8m in 2019 while Times newspapers in black

The Sun titles made a pre-tax loss of £67.8m in 2019, new figures show.

Accounts for the year filed with Companies House reveal Sun publisher News Group Newspapers paid out £26.7m in damages and legal fees over civil phone-hacking claims last year, up from £14.7m in 2018.

NGN, part of Rupert Murdoch’s News UK, publishes The Sun, Sun on Sunday and thesun.co.uk and associated apps.

It made turnover of £419.9m in 2019, up from £401.3m the year before.

Elsewhere in News UK, Times and Sunday Times publisher Times Newspapers reported pre-tax profit of £3.75m on turnover of £330,272 last year.

Growth in digital subscriptions is said to “remain key to the ongoing success” of the titles, which surpassed 300,000 paid digital-only subscribers in August last year.

The titles have a total of 541,000 subscribers, including print and digital.