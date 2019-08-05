Sun PR chief takes up deputy editor role at City AM

Sun leader writer and PR chief Andy Silvester is joining City AM as deputy editor, the free daily business newspaper has announced.

Silvester has previously headed up campaigns at the Taxpayers’ Alliance and the Institute of Directors and has spent the last two years at the Sun.

He will leave to join City AM under editor Christian May next month, replacing Julian Harris who is leaving the paper after nearly nine years for a senior editorial position on the Telegraph’s business pages.

May, himself a former head of comms at the IOD, said: “Andy’s experience at the heart of The Sun newspaper made him a standout candidate.

“In addition to his experience at a national title, his background in Westminster and the business community means that he has the skills, judgement and experience to play a tremendous role in the development of City AM and we’re thrilled to have signed him up.”

Silvester said City AM is “an essential daily read for anybody looking to understand business, the economy and the City at this momentous time for the UK” and that he was “looking forward to getting stuck in to the role”.

He also thanked Sun editor Tony Gallagher on Twitter “for giving me the opportunity here at the Sun”, adding: “It’s been an absolute blast working with some incredible people.

“The paper has been a force for good for 50 years and it’ll carry on being exactly that for many years to come.