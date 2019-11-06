Sun launches trainee scheme open to aspiring journalists without qualifications

The Sun is launching a trainee scheme for aspiring journalists “from all walks of life” with five spaces available to those without a degree qualification or prior training.

A further ten spaces are open to those who have already completed training with the National Council for the Training of Journalists, or equivalent.

It comes as Sun editor-in-chief Tony Gallagher has called for increased diversity in newsrooms to reflect the UK population.

The five trainees without prior experience will join a 40-week part-time journalism course at News Associates, during which they will work in The Sun newsroom for three days a week.

The remaining ten will take part in a “journalism bootcamp” at News Associates followed by a placement with news agency SWNS at one of its UK offices. They will then get 12 months on-the-job training at The Sun.

All 15 trainees will receive a competitive salary and fully-funded training.

Gallagher said: “The Sun is Britain’s biggest newsbrand and it is vital we create opportunities for aspiring journalists from every part of society.

“Increasing diversity in our newsrooms is a challenge for the entire industry, and, as the people’s paper, The Sun should reflect the people.

“If you are a keen and curious aspiring journalist, this trainee scheme will pay a competitive salary while you get the hands-on experience, on-the job mentoring and coaching you need to be newsroom-ready.

“We’re proud to lead the way with this initiative. Good jobs in journalism should be available to all with talent, no matter what their background.

“It will be tough, it will be full-on, but it will be fun.”

The Sun has said this scheme marks the start of a rolling programme of training at the title, with plans to hire more trainees next year.

The Sun is the UK’s best-selling daily newspaper, according to ABC circulation figures, selling 1.2m copies a day. Audience data from Pamco shows it to be the most-read UK national newsbrand in print and online.

Earlier this year The Sun partnered with City University offering a paid placement for a student on its media diversity scholarship interested in the under-representation of Muslims in the media.

Sun publisher News UK also runs a News Academy, which invited teenagers to come to the Sun offices in London and talk about journalism with Gallagher in October (pictured).

Apply for the Sun trainee scheme. Deadline closes 29 November.

Picture: Peter Jordan/News UK