The Sun’s deputy political editor Steve Hawkes is set to leave the tabloid for a PR firm after more than two decades in journalism.

Hawkes will join Burson Cohn Wolfe in October as the firm’s head of strategic media with its issues and public affairs team in London.

He has been working for the Sun in the lobby since December 2013 after an almost five-year stint as the newspaper’s business editor.

In between his two roles at the Sun, Hawkes spent six months as the Daily Telegraph’s consumer affairs editor.

He has also worked at the Times, Daily Mirror, Press Association and Evening Standard.

Hawkes said: “I have had a great career in journalism covering some of the most important stories on some of the UK’s most recognised news outlets.

“But it’s a perfect time to be moving to BCW and I look forward to working with what is a really impressive mix of people and clients as the agency goes from strength to strength.”

BCW president for Europe and Africa Scott Wilson added: “Over the last year, BCW has grown significantly as a business.

“Being able to attract people with Steve’s calibre and experience is another game-changer for us and one which we know will add huge benefit to our clients.”

Managing director for issues and public affairs Nick Williams added that Hawkes’ “knowledge and insight from everything from politics to business will be a major asset to our team”.

According to its website, BCW has worked for big name clients including Carlsberg, the European Commission, the Government of Iceland, the airline Jet 2 and the Walgreens Boots Alliance.

Trade publication PR Week lists BCW as the seventh biggest PR agency in the UK.

Picture: BCW