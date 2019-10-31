Stylist and DC Thomson sign up to industry-owned ad platform Ozone Project

Stylist Group has joined the advertising platform jointly owned by four national newspaper publishers.

Mirror, Express and Star publisher Reach, Sun and Times owner News UK, Telegraph Media Group and Guardian News and Media joined together to create The Ozone Project, launching it last year in response to “industry-wide concerns across the digital advertising ecosystem”.

Those concerns included brand safety, data governance, a lack of transparency in the supply chain, ad fraud, and calls from advertisers for a single point of access to publishers.

Female lifestyle magazine Stylist and the digital newspaper websites of its parent company DC Thomson have now come on board to bring a further 500,000 adults within reach of the platform, on top of the current audience of 44m.

Stylist Group head of digital Damian Hayter said he was “delighted to be able to bring a stable of quality titles” to the platform.

“As a publisher we have been through a digital transformation over the past 12 months and during that time I’ve been closely watching what The Ozone Project has been creating,” he said.

“The Stylist Group has always been an advocate for transparency in the digital advertising eco-system and have found The Ozone Project to closely mirror the values that Stylist has always strived to work towards.”

The Ozone Project claimed today it has worked with more than 70 brands in its first year with continued quarter-on-quarter revenue growth upwards of 200 per cent.

It claims to reach 99 per cent of the UK’s online population each month but said the addition of the Stylist Group would positively impact its frequency measures and weekly reach.

The platform gives advertisers access to participating publishers through one specialised sales team who can use “sophisticated targeting” methods across the different websites involved.

Damon Reeve, The Ozone Project’s chief executive, said: “We have always been very transparent about our desire to create the most effective opportunities for advertisers, and bringing forward-thinking, premium content publishers into our ecosystem can only enrich that offering.

“The great content created by The Stylist Group is hugely complementary to the quality, trusted editorial generated by our founders’ titles on a daily basis.

“This partnership certainly sets the bar for the quality of content publisher that The Ozone Project will partner with in the future.”