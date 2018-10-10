STV News has appointed Canadian Broadcasting Corporation managing editor Steven Ladurantaye as its new head of news and current affairs as the broadcaster undergoes an “extensive change programme”.

Ladurantaye was responsible for the journalism and newsroom operations as managing editor of CBC, Canada’s main public service broadcaster, where he oversaw the restructuring of its digital news operations.

Before CBC, Ladurantaye was global chair of news at Twitter where he worked with news organisations to incorporate the social media platform into their digital strategies.

He has also worked at a number of Canadian newspapers including as media reporter at the Globe and Mail, city editor at the Kingston Whig and Peterborough Examiner, and managing editor at the Ottawa Business Journal.

Ladurantaye (pictured) said: “STV News is an industry leader at a pivotal time. I’m so excited to build on the work already done and to ensure STV News finds its audience on whichever screen they favour.”

Bobby Hain, managing director, broadcast, said: “As head of STV News, Steven Ladurantaye will bring extensive experience of delivering the changes that we are introducing combined with a strong public service broadcast background and passion for journalism.

“I look forward to working with Steven as he makes a key contribution to the next chapter of STV News.”

Earlier this year STV announced a three-year growth plan to “focus the organisation on content and digital” and “deliver long-term growth”.

As part of the plan a “change programme” for STV News was launched to deliver savings of £1m per year and a headcount reduction of 34 alongside, the broadcaster said, investment in “skills, technology and digital”.

National Union of Journalists members voted to strike over the job cuts, including another 25 role losses with the closure of the loss-making STV2 channel, but said they would not take immediate action after STV backed down on plans to impose compulsory redundancies.

The plan to recruit a new head of news to “lead this transformation” was announced at the same time in May.

STV News also announced today a number of other changes to its editorial leadership team, all of which will come into effect on 1 November.

Linda Grimes has been appointed as editor, broadcast output following a number of journalist and production roles with STV News, most recently as editor, news output at STV News Central.

David Milne, formerly group digital editor with the Herald and Times group, will become editor, digital output.

The selection process for a new role – editor, originations – is due to finish shortly.

Donald John MacDonald will continue as editor, STV North and Sam Dornan remains responsible for technical operations and support at STV News.

A new editorial board chaired by STV News anchor John MacKay is also being created to hold a “regular review and evaluation of all aspects of output”, the broadcaster said in a statement.

The board, to be comprised of representatives from across STV News and the wider organisation, will meet monthly.

Bobby Hain, managing director, broadcast, said: “I am delighted to be announcing further details of the team that will lead STV News as we implement our new organisation.

“We have undertaken an ambitious and extensive change programme, investing in the development of our journalists and technical teams to ensure that STV News will be in the strongest position to meet the needs of a growing digital audience.”

Hain added: “The newly created editorial board will ensure our content maintains its high quality and is distinctive and relevant securing our leading position across all platforms.”