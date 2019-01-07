All Sections

View and post jobs in journalism

In the news

Close
[mashshare]
All sections

Search

Dismiss

Menu

In the news

Close
January 7, 2019

Student journalists at The Tab offer to help state-school pupils with university applications

By Freddy Mayhew Twitter

Student journalists are offering to help with university applications for pupils from non-selective state schools who have not had “any proper help” with applying.

In a post today, The Tab student news website said its staff and writers would give “feedback on personal statements and university choices to anyone who emails us”.

The move is part of its 10x Campaign on fairness in university admissions, which it said recognises “how much more likely privileged students are to progress to a top uni”.

“Most private school students undoubtedly get way more help with their UCAS [Universities and Colleges Admissions Service] applications than their state school counterparts,” the article said.

“It gives them a massive advantage over non-selective state school applicants as a result.”

The Tab is part of Tab Media, which is part-owned by Rupert Murdoch’s News Corp. It was originally founded at Cambridge University but now has offices in London and New York.

The deadline for students to send off their UCAS  applications is 15 January, but The Tab has said pupils looking for its help must email before the 14th.

It said personal statements must be sent as a finished draft to ucashelp@thetab.com and include details about which courses pupils are applying to at which universities and their predicted grades.

“Once you’ve sent us your personal statement we will attempt to send you feedback within 24 hours – bear with us if it takes a bit longer, we’re a small team,” staff said.

For full details on how to use the feedback service, visit The Tab.

No related posts.

Explore these topics

Browse, search and add journalism jobs
Comments
No comments to display

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More content

Post a job on Press Gazette

Most Popular

  1. Noel Edmonds slams Sun on Sunday over report he is 'moving to New Zealand' after I'm A Celeb 'upset' Noel Edmonds slams Sun on Sunday over report he is 'moving to New Zealand' after I'm A Celeb 'upset'
  2. Ministry of Justice staff called Buzzfeed UK reporter ‘bitch’ and ‘crazy’ in internal messages after leaked report story Ministry of Justice staff called Buzzfeed UK reporter ‘bitch’ and ‘crazy’ in internal messages after leaked report story
  3. Sunday Times pulls trans toilets article after accuracy complaint Sunday Times pulls trans toilets article after accuracy complaint
  4. Wikileaks publishes list of 97 'false and defamatory' claims for journalists to avoid in reporting on founder Julian Assange Wikileaks publishes list of 97 'false and defamatory' claims for journalists to avoid in reporting on founder Julian Assange
  5. The i owner JPI Media hikes cover prices amid rising newsprint costs and falling ad revenues The i owner JPI Media hikes cover prices amid rising newsprint costs and falling ad revenues

Latest Jobs

Wikileaks publishes list of 97 'false and defamatory' claims for journalists to avoid in reporting on founder Julian Assange