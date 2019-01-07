Student journalists at The Tab offer to help state-school pupils with university applications

Student journalists are offering to help with university applications for pupils from non-selective state schools who have not had “any proper help” with applying.

In a post today, The Tab student news website said its staff and writers would give “feedback on personal statements and university choices to anyone who emails us”.

The move is part of its 10x Campaign on fairness in university admissions, which it said recognises “how much more likely privileged students are to progress to a top uni”.

“Most private school students undoubtedly get way more help with their UCAS [Universities and Colleges Admissions Service] applications than their state school counterparts,” the article said.

“It gives them a massive advantage over non-selective state school applicants as a result.”

The Tab is part of Tab Media, which is part-owned by Rupert Murdoch’s News Corp. It was originally founded at Cambridge University but now has offices in London and New York.

The deadline for students to send off their UCAS applications is 15 January, but The Tab has said pupils looking for its help must email before the 14th.

It said personal statements must be sent as a finished draft to ucashelp@thetab.com and include details about which courses pupils are applying to at which universities and their predicted grades.

“Once you’ve sent us your personal statement we will attempt to send you feedback within 24 hours – bear with us if it takes a bit longer, we’re a small team,” staff said.

For full details on how to use the feedback service, visit The Tab.