All Sections

View and post jobs in journalism

In the news

Close
[mashshare]
All sections

Search

Dismiss

Menu

In the news

Close
December 12, 2019

Strike called off after Newsquest agrees not to seek further job cuts in Scotland

By Freddy Mayhew Twitter

Newsquest has dropped the threat of compulsory redundancies on its titles in Scotland after journalists voted in favour of strike action this week, the National Union of Journalists has said.

Eight staff members have left the Glasgow newsroom, where the Herald, National and Glasgow Times titles are based, after taking voluntary redundancy but the publisher has told the union it will not seek further job cuts.

Six new posts will now be filled from external applications.

Following the move, union members have withdrawn the threat of industrial action and said the company had also dealt with the issue of bullying that the chapel had raised.

John Toner, NUJ national organiser for Scotland, said: “Our members are heartened that their employer has listened and that no member of staff will be forced to leave.

“We are also appreciative of the speed by which the bullying issue was resolved and of the company’s assurance that bullying will not be tolerated.

“The relief among our members was palpable. Management has agreed to meet the union’s reps regularly, and to have routine staff meetings to deal with the problems expressed through our recent stress survey.

“Any management restructure will throw up issues for our members, and we look forward to working more closely with Newsquest management to create an acceptable working environment.”

Newsquest has been contacted for comment.

The regional publisher recently made all editor roles at its titles in Cumbria, including the Carlisle News and Star, redundant.

Picture: Google Maps

Related Stories

Explore these topics

Browse, search and add journalism jobs
Comments
No comments to display

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More content

Post a job on Press Gazette

Most Popular

  1. Yorkshire Evening Post says story of boy on hospital floor 'in no way staged' in face of online claims Yorkshire Evening Post says story of boy on hospital floor 'in no way staged' in face of online claims
  2. Bristol Post editor slams mayor's 'petty and childish' ridicule of local democracy reporter Bristol Post editor slams mayor's 'petty and childish' ridicule of local democracy reporter
  3. British Journalism Awards 2019: FT wins top prize for second year in triumphant end for departing editor British Journalism Awards 2019: FT wins top prize for second year in triumphant end for departing editor
  4. Boris Johnson's Telegraph column comparing Muslim women with 'letterboxes' led to Islamophobia 'spike' Boris Johnson's Telegraph column comparing Muslim women with 'letterboxes' led to Islamophobia 'spike'
  5. Pamco: Readership figures put newsbrands 'comfortably ahead' of Facebook and Google in UK Pamco: Readership figures put newsbrands 'comfortably ahead' of Facebook and Google in UK

Latest Jobs

Sky News' Alex Crawford: 'Journalists must call out lies'