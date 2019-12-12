Strike called off after Newsquest agrees not to seek further job cuts in Scotland

Newsquest has dropped the threat of compulsory redundancies on its titles in Scotland after journalists voted in favour of strike action this week, the National Union of Journalists has said.

Eight staff members have left the Glasgow newsroom, where the Herald, National and Glasgow Times titles are based, after taking voluntary redundancy but the publisher has told the union it will not seek further job cuts.

Six new posts will now be filled from external applications.

Following the move, union members have withdrawn the threat of industrial action and said the company had also dealt with the issue of bullying that the chapel had raised.

John Toner, NUJ national organiser for Scotland, said: “Our members are heartened that their employer has listened and that no member of staff will be forced to leave.

“We are also appreciative of the speed by which the bullying issue was resolved and of the company’s assurance that bullying will not be tolerated.

“The relief among our members was palpable. Management has agreed to meet the union’s reps regularly, and to have routine staff meetings to deal with the problems expressed through our recent stress survey.

“Any management restructure will throw up issues for our members, and we look forward to working more closely with Newsquest management to create an acceptable working environment.”

Newsquest has been contacted for comment.

The regional publisher recently made all editor roles at its titles in Cumbria, including the Carlisle News and Star, redundant.

Picture: Google Maps