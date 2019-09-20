All Sections

View and post jobs in journalism

In the news

Close
[mashshare]
All sections

Search

Dismiss

Menu

In the news

Close
September 20, 2019

Stephen Brown named editor-in-chief of Politico Europe

By Freddy Mayhew Twitter

Stephen Brown has been appointed editor-in-chief of politics and policy news title Politico Europe.

The European arm of Politico was launched in 2015 as a joint venture with German publisher Axel Springer. Politico launched in the US in 2007.

Brown takes over from John Harris, founding editor of Politico, who will continue as chairman of the Editorial Advisory Board for Politico in Europe.

Harris said: “At every turn, Stephen has plunged in with energy, superb judgment, wit, and a special perceptiveness about the human dimension required to make a creative enterprise come together.”

Brown is promoted from executive editor, having joined Politico in June 2015. He began his career at the Financial Times and later joined Reuters.

A spokesperson said Brown plans to boost Politico Europe’s “impact, growth and innovative spirit while continuously striving for authoritative and ‘scoopy’ coverage” as the title enters its fifth year.

Said Brown: “We will build on our growing reputation as a bold and focused publication that takes European politics seriously without losing our sense of humour and mischief.”

 Picture: Steven Richardson/Politico

Related Stories

Explore these topics

Browse, search and add journalism jobs
Comments
No comments to display

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More content

Post a job on Press Gazette

Most Popular

  1. Father who confronted Boris in hospital defends BBC political editor over tweet criticism Father who confronted Boris in hospital defends BBC political editor over tweet criticism
  2. Beautician wins complaint against Mail on Sunday over 'cosmetic cowboy' claims Beautician wins complaint against Mail on Sunday over 'cosmetic cowboy' claims
  3. Google to give Archant millions to find way to make local news pay online Google to give Archant millions to find way to make local news pay online
  4. Sun defends Ben Stokes family tragedy story after cricketer slams it as 'lowest form of journalism' Sun defends Ben Stokes family tragedy story after cricketer slams it as 'lowest form of journalism'
  5. BAME Daily Mail football writer says newspapers portray black and white players differently BAME Daily Mail football writer says newspapers portray black and white players differently

Latest Jobs

UN report highlights 'relentless distress' faced by BBC Persian service staff