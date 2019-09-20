Stephen Brown named editor-in-chief of Politico Europe

Stephen Brown has been appointed editor-in-chief of politics and policy news title Politico Europe.

The European arm of Politico was launched in 2015 as a joint venture with German publisher Axel Springer. Politico launched in the US in 2007.

Brown takes over from John Harris, founding editor of Politico, who will continue as chairman of the Editorial Advisory Board for Politico in Europe.

Harris said: “At every turn, Stephen has plunged in with energy, superb judgment, wit, and a special perceptiveness about the human dimension required to make a creative enterprise come together.”

Brown is promoted from executive editor, having joined Politico in June 2015. He began his career at the Financial Times and later joined Reuters.

A spokesperson said Brown plans to boost Politico Europe’s “impact, growth and innovative spirit while continuously striving for authoritative and ‘scoopy’ coverage” as the title enters its fifth year.

Said Brown: “We will build on our growing reputation as a bold and focused publication that takes European politics seriously without losing our sense of humour and mischief.”

Picture: Steven Richardson/Politico