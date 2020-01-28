All Sections

January 28, 2020

Stationers' Company calls for publishers to enter annual excellence awards

By Charlotte Tobitt Twitter

The Stationers’ Company is calling for entries from the media and communications sector for its annual excellence awards.

Publishers of all sizes and those pursuing “novel” ways of communication within the broadcast, print media and digital sector are invited to apply.

The awards will “celebrate the important role that the communications and content industries play in the UK economy”, whether they are commercial companies, charities, trade associations or public bodies.

A new category for start-ups has been introduced this year alongside six prizes for communications, product design, product performance, service development, business process and customer experience.

Awards chairman Jill Jones said: “We’ve introduced the new category to help start-ups raise their profiles.

“Across all categories, our expert team of judges will be looking for examples of novel ideas or solutions to existing challenges, which have or will deliver worthwhile benefits.

“We had a terrific bunch of entries last year and look forward to seeing this year’s entries.”

Entries can be submitted for free online before 7pm on Thursday 9 April.

Winners will be announced at an awards lunch at Stationers’ Hall on 30 June, where an exhibition of selected entries will also be on show.

The Stationers’ Company is City of London Livery Company for the communications and content industries.

Its members include those who work in the print, publishing, newspaper, broadcasting and online media industries.

Picture: Google Maps

